Chinese actress Song Yiren (Ireine Song), best known for her breakout role in Ever Night, has found herself at the centre of an online controversy tied to the death of actor and singer Yu Menglong (Alan Yu), one of the most sensational entertainment scandals in China this year.

Yu Menglong, 37, died on 11 September 2025, after reportedly falling from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment in Beijing. Police concluded that it was an accidental fall following alcohol consumption during an industry dinner. His agency, Tianyu Media, and a statement attributed to his mother confirmed the cause of death as accidental, ruling out foul play.

However, the public remains unconvinced. Social media in China has erupted with speculation of foul play, alleging everything from torture and sexual assault to a cover-up involving powerful individuals. Beijing authorities have detained several people for spreading unverified rumours, but censorship surrounding the case has only fueled further distrust.

Who Is Song Yiren?

Born in Jinan, Shandong, on 7 May 1993, Song Yiren moved to Canada with her family as a child before returning to China to study at the Beijing Film Academy.

She made her film debut in 2015's Time to Love and gained prominence with roles in shows and films like At Café 6 (2016), Sword Master (2016), The Prince of Tennis (2019), Flavour It's Yours (2019) and The Best of You in My Mind (2020).

Her portrayal of Sang Sang in the fantasy series Ever Night (2018) remains her most recognised role, earning her critical and fan acclaim across China and internationally.

How Song Yiren's Name Became Involved

In late October 2025, discussions on certain websites and forums began circulating claims that Song Yiren was a 'madam,' an intermediary who allegedly introduced celebrities to wealthy investors. One theory suggests she had befriended Yu Menglong to 'connect him' to an influential executive named Shin Chi, a figure often mentioned in speculative posts about the scandal.

The allegations, however, remain entirely unverified. No credible evidence or police documentation has linked Song Yiren to Yu Menglong's death.

Song Yiren Responds

Song Yiren's studio released a formal statement on 20 October 2025, denying all allegations and confirming that the actress was not present at the dinner party linked to Yu Menglong's death.

The statement read, 'Ms Song Yiren has no involvement in the incident and was not at the scene. The false information circulating online has caused severe harm to her reputation. Legal action will be pursued against those spreading defamation.'

Her Weibo account also posted a message thanking fans for their support and urging them not to believe or share unverified claims.

Where the Investigation Stands

As of late October 2025, Beijing authorities have not named Song Yiren or any other entertainer as suspects in Yu Menglong's case. No charges have been filed, and the official cause of death remains 'accidental fall.'

Nevertheless, the online rumours have had real-world consequences, tarnishing reputations and sparking renewed calls for transparency in high-profile investigations.

Industry analysts note that China's entertainment world has faced multiple recent scandals involving agency-linked deaths, financial misconduct, and online misinformation, with the Yu Menglong case becoming the latest one on the list.