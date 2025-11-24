Monday afternoon transformed into a terrifying ordeal for residents in the northwest suburbs of Harris County. A violent line of storms tore through the region, flattening infrastructure and damaging over 100 residences.

While the immediate threat has subsided, the community faces a significant recovery effort as emergency crews comb through debris fields.

Impact of the Houston Tornado Leaving a Trail of Ruin

The chaos began early in the afternoon, with a string of warnings blaring across phones and televisions between 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. By 1:30 p.m., the threat materialised into a very real danger along US Highway 290, southwest of Cypress.

Within ten minutes, the situation escalated dramatically. A trained spotter reported a tornado near Champion Forest, confirming the worst fears of meteorologists tracking the cell.

Visual confirmation soon followed, with footage shared by the Cypress Creek Fire Department showing a twister spinning menacingly near the H-E-B store at Highway 249 and Louetta Road. The damage was not confined to commercial areas; Precinct 4 officials confirmed that the storm carved a path through residential streets, including Summer Grove Circle.

Survivors Describe How the Houston Tornado Made Buildings 'Fold Like Tissue Paper'

Perhaps the most harrowing account of the day emerged from the Harris County Emergency Services District 11 (ESD 11) on Stuebner Airline. The complex, located next to the Klein Fire Department administration building, took a direct hit.

While the main building held firm thanks to shuttered windows, an older barn on the 44-acre campus was obliterated. An official described the terrifying moment the structure gave way, noting that it was 'completely demolished.'

Two workers were trapped inside the barn as the winds descended. They recounted a sudden, eerie drop in noise—stating it went 'dead silent'—followed by the roar of rain before the building collapsed around them.

According to an official, the structure 'folded like tissue paper.' Miraculously, one worker managed to get low for safety, while the other found refuge under a rack that ultimately saved his life.

Meteorologists Analyse the 'Tree-Top Level' Fury

The exact nature of the phenomenon remains under investigation, though the destruction is undeniable. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul noted that while there were photos of a funnel cloud, it initially appeared to stay at 'tree-top level.'

However, Paul explained that even without a solid touchdown, a funnel at that altitude causes substantial destruction. He theorised that the area likely experienced an EF-0 or EF-1 funnel cloud.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will now conduct a comprehensive storm survey to determine the official classification. Survey teams will analyse debris patterns, the direction of fallen trees, and the severity of structural damage to estimate wind speeds.

Preliminary reports from storm spotters suggest a weak tornado did touch the ground near the Hooks Airport area. If confirmed as an EF-1, wind speeds would have reached between 86 and 110 mph, sufficient to strip roofs and overturn mobile homes.

We thank our first responders & law enforcement as we work together in response to the tornado. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yUYPvZPC7p — Office of Commissioner Tom S. Ramsey, P.E. (@HarrisCoPct3) November 24, 2025

First Responders Caught in the Path of Houston Tornado

The ferocity of the storm did not spare those tasked with saving lives. Eddie Cruz with the Cy-Fair Fire Department revealed that firefighters with Engine 11 found themselves in a precarious position while responding to a call.

The crew had been dispatched to check on a reported lightning strike at a home when the weather turned. Upon arrival, the firefighters were forced to abandon their assessment and take immediate cover in a garage as the strong storm passed directly by them.

A central command post has now been established near Theiss Elementary School by officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4. First responders continue to actively search impacted neighbourhoods to ensure no residents are trapped or injured in the wreckage.

TEXAS TORNADO: New damage pictures coming in from northwest of Houston today in the community of Klein. Multiple homes had roof damage along with uprooted trees. #Texas #Tornado @stormchaser4850



Credit: @GMooreIV and @Pct4Constable pic.twitter.com/HH5dtDvHcw — WeatherView (@MyWeatherViewX) November 24, 2025

Infrastructure Failures and Gas Leaks

As the immediate threat of the wind subsides, secondary hazards have emerged. Officials reported a strong odour of natural gas permeating portions of the affected neighbourhoods.

The storm severed utility lines and uprooted infrastructure, leading to these dangerous leaks. Residents have been advised to avoid the area entirely and report any suspected gas leaks immediately to the authorities.

The power grid also took a massive hit. At the height of the storm, CenterPoint's outage tracker showed more than 27,000 customers were left without electricity. Restoration efforts are complicated by the sheer volume of debris, including 'heavily rooted trees' blocking roads and traffic signals that remain out of commission.

Despite the carnage, there have been no reports of injuries as of late Monday afternoon.