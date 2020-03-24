Coronavirus outbreak has impacted everyone in the world. Social distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine have become the new normal. No one has been spared from COVID-19 scare, not even the British royal family. Want to know how are they spending time in self-isolation during the pandemic? Read on.

As per the original schedule, Queen Elizabeth II was due to host garden parties in the springtime. The royals' schedule was pre-planned with several engagements. However, things have changed drastically for everyone. They have cancelled or postponed their engagements as the entire world battles against coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail sheds light on the lives of the British royal family in the time of coronavirus pandemic. As per the report, the Windsor Castle was closed to the public last week and remains devoid of visitors for the first time in decades. Meanwhile, the queen is in "virtual" self-isolation along with her husband Prince Philip. She is staying in the palace with eight-member staff. After the UK government's new advisory, about 100 staff were told to go home in order to protect the head of state and others residing there.

The report reveals that she has been advised to stay away even from her close family members as well. It is said that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York who is residing in Windsor estate and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie who live in Bagshot, just 15 minutes away from Windsor, have been advised not to meet the queen until the new advisory is released.

"Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better," an insider told the publication.

"No chances can be taken with the Queen's safety in view of her and the Duke's ages. But it's also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle. Every firm has been told to send as many of their staff home as possible, and the Royal Family is no different," the insider added.

The source went on to reveal that the queen is being "looked after" by her closest help. Meanwhile, a couple of grooms and stable lads are occupying the Windsor castle as they continue to look after the horses.

Just like any other place in the world "the normal life is being put on hold."

Among some of her household staff, Page of the Backstairs Paul Whybrew and her personal adviser, Angela Kelly remain close to the queen at the time of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Edward and his daughter, Lady Louise were riding in Windsor Green Park at the weekend but refrained from entering the queen's refuge.

Apart from Angela and Paul, the other person coming in contact with the queen is Duke's valet Dave Berwick along with a housemaid, chef, and footman. Meanwhile, for the prince, head chauffeur Andy Fitzgerald remains on duty. In addition, Dr. Anna Hemming, a resident inhouse doctor confirmed that the royal couple will be continuously monitored by their medical team.

Elsewhere, the queen's son and next-in-line to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall have reportedly moved to Birkhall, his Highland estate and closed down his London residence. They are abiding by the government's advisory of social distancing and keeping "skeleton staff."

Charles is keeping himself busy and has fully-functional "virtual office" where he spends his mornings on conference calls. He remains in daily contact with his patronages and has written to all 400 of them offering assistance in these uncertain times. He even wrote a letter to all of his Duchy of Cornwall tenants which includes 600 residents and 700 agricultural tenancies and making sure they have all that they need in times of difficulties. Meanwhile, Camilla continues to do the same for her charitable organisations.

As for the Cambridges, they have relocated to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall and are spending time with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As for the Sussexes, they remain farthest away from the family in Canada.