On Sunday, amid the coronavirus breakout, the UK celebrated Mother's Day and Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family paid tribute to their mothers with heartfelt social media messages.

The queen's official Instagram account Royal Family posted a rare and beautiful photo of Queen Elizabeth II and her late mother, Queen Mother in honour of Mother's Day. The black and white picture that was taken in 1951 features the queen, then Princess Elizabeth with her mother as they walk down the streets of London.

The royal ladies can be seen walking together sharing a happy moment together dressed in wrap dresses, hats, and heels. The long caption pays tribute to the mothers around the world and tries to bring cheer to those who cannot be with their mums due to COVID-19 spread.

"Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life. But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday," reads the caption on the photo.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles took to his social media account to post a gorgeous picture of him as a baby with his mother, the queen. In the black and white picture from 1950, the Prince of Wales, then a toddler, can be seen standing with his mother in a garden.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together. A young Prince Charles plays in the Clarence House garden with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in 1950," reads the caption for the special Mother's Day post on Clarence House account.

Among other royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to late Princess Diana and mothers all over the world.

The Sussexes took to their royal Instagram account Sussex Royal and posted a short message honouring the mothers all over the world for their efforts.

"No matter what you call your mum, this Mother's Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you ❤️," Sussex Royal wrote. This happened to be the first Mother's Day for Duchess of Sussex, who was blessed with baby Archie in May 2019.

In addition, Princess Eugenie also shared a few photos with her mother Sarah Ferguson on her official Instagram account. With delightful pictures, the princess expressed gratitude towards mothers around the world.