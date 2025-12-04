The US is bracing for a significant winter storm as the December Cold Moon 2025 reaches its peak. While sky-watchers across the country may want to catch a glimpse of this bright supermoon, severe weather warnings threaten clear viewing conditions in many regions.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for the Wasatch and West Uinta mountains, warning of up to two feet of snow through Saturday. Several states are under upgraded winter weather advisories, including Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Utah, and others, as millions prepare for heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions.

Areas Most Affected by the Storm

The regions facing the highest risk of heavy snow include Alaska, Colorado, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming. These areas are expected to experience blizzard-like conditions, with snowfalls that could significantly impact travel and outdoor activities.

The storm warnings align with the appearance of the Cold Moon, which is the final bright supermoon of 2025. This moon, often called the "cold moon" or "long night moon," appears during December, just before the winter solstice—the longest night of the year. The moon will shine brightly for several nights this week, providing an excellent opportunity for sky-gazing, provided the weather permits.

What Is the December Cold Moon 2025?

December's full moon is commonly called the Cold Moon or the Long Night Moon, which typically occurs ahead of the winter solstice—the longest night of the year—amid low temperatures that have settled in the Northern Hemisphere.

This year's bright December supermoon will orbit closer to Earth than usual, with the nearest point at 221,965 miles. It will be the last consecutive supermoon of 2025.

The full Cold Moon will rise on 4th December, coinciding with the start of the Geminid meteor shower. Peak illumination of the supermoon is expected at 6:14 pm ET. The Geminids are known for producing bright, colourful meteors, travelling at medium-slow speeds from the Gemini constellation.

Under ideal dark skies, it is possible to see up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour at peak. They are usually plentiful and visible from anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.

Best Viewing Spots and Weather Challenges

The Cold Moon will be visible from the northeast to the southwest of the US, but weather conditions threaten to obscure the spectacle. The northwest, northern plains, and southeastern states are likely to experience thick cloud cover, reducing visibility.

Weather forecasters anticipate widespread icing along parts of Virginia and West Virginia, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declaring a state of emergency for five counties in the northern tip of the state.

Elsewhere, areas of New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine could experience significant snowfall, with the heaviest amounts expected from the Poconos in Pennsylvania to coastal Maine.

Several regions in Colorado—including Saguache County, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the eastern San Juan Mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley, the northern and central San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountains and Valley, and the Upper Huerfano River basin—remain under winter storm warnings.

In New Mexico, the East Slopes, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas, and Raton Pass are expected to face challenging weather conditions.

Even Utah's Wasatch Mountains, along with the Bear River Range, Cottonwood Canyons, and mountains near Ogden, could see up to two feet of snow. Communities in West Uinta and Wasatch Back, such as Heber City, Huntsville, and Park City, will also be affected. The storm system is forecast to move out of the Northeast and into Canada later this week.

Tips for Sky-Gazing During the Cold Moon

Given the storm warnings and cloud cover, viewers should check local weather forecasts carefully before heading out to see the Cold Moon. The best chances for clear skies will be in areas with minimal cloud cover and away from city lights.

For those in regions where clouds persist, consider waiting for a clear night or checking live streaming options from observatories or astronomy organisations. The moon's proximity and brightness make it a spectacular sight, but weather conditions remain the greatest challenge this year.

This lunar event offers a rare opportunity to witness the final supermoon of 2025, enhanced by the Geminid meteor shower. With careful planning and a bit of luck, sky enthusiasts across the US can enjoy this celestial display, despite the winter storm's interference.