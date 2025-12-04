Starbucks has been thrust into a nationwide standoff as baristas launch an open-ended strike, and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is urging customers to stay away from the chain until a contract dispute is resolved. But why is this the case?

Starbucks baristas began an open-ended strike in November amid stalled contract negotiations, marking a significant moment for the company's labour relations. Around 1,000 workers across 65 stores were expected to strike, according to the union. The work stoppage could expand to more than 500 stores if negotiations do not resume, the union said in a statement.

The strike coincided with Red Cup Day, the annual event when customers receive free reusable holiday cups and the chain typically sees record-breaking sales. It is the fourth major strike since 2023 and the third since CEO Brian Niccol took over in September 2024. The action also follows Starbucks' announcement of a restructuring plan that resulted in the closure of more than 600 stores across the US.

Mamdani's Call for a Boycott

Mamdani has urged people not to shop at Starbucks while the strike continues, framing his stance as clear support for workers seeking a contract. He wrote on X that Starbucks workers across the country were engaged in what he called an Unfair Labor Practices strike, adding that he would not buy from the chain during the stoppage. His message included the line: 'No contract, no coffee.'

Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract.



While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us.



Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee. https://t.co/Cw0WMf2hVW — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 14, 2025

This marks an early example of how the mayor-elect's call for a boycott aims to amplify the workers' demands at a time when negotiations remain stalled. The push also places added public scrutiny on the company during one of its busiest promotional periods.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol made $95 million last year. His workers are striking for the bare minimum. Glad to be on the right side of the picket line with them. pic.twitter.com/XFGir72i46 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 1, 2025

What Workers Are Demanding

Starbucks Workers United has said the strike will not end until the company presents a fair and serious contract. The union's key demands include better hours, higher take-home pay and resolutions for alleged unfair labour practices. The union has not shared the finer details of these requests.

A Starbucks spokesperson said any agreement must reflect the reality that Starbucks already offers what they described as the best job in retail. They stated that pay and benefits average £24 (approximately $30) per hour for hourly partners. They also said turnover is less than half the industry average, and the company receives more than a million job applications every year.

Starbucks' Response to the Strike

The company has said the impact on customers has been minimal, with more than 99% of its coffeehouses remaining open. Starbucks added that many locations the union said would strike never closed or have since reopened. The company has not contacted the union since the strike began, according to Starbucks Workers United.

A spokesperson said the most recent Red Cup Day delivered the strongest results in the event's history, which built on what they described as the biggest sales day ever for the company the previous week. The company has maintained that it is ready to return to the bargaining table when the union is prepared to do so. Starbucks has said it does not expect any meaningful disruption to customers.

Where Workers Are Picketing

According to the union, around 2,500 unionised workers were picketing at more than 120 stores in 85 cities. The union has published a full list of scheduled picketing events on the No Contract, No Coffee website. Picket lines have focused on raising the visibility of the strike and maintaining pressure during the contract dispute.