The US government shutdown, which began on October 1, 2025, is starting to have tangible effects on air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that flight capacity at 40 high-volume US airports will be reduced by 10 per cent, starting imminently, citing air-traffic controller fatigue and mounting staffing shortfalls.

Furthermore, more than 3.2 million travellers have already been affected by delays and cancellations during the shutdown, as air traffic controller absenteeism has soared to between 20 to 40 per cent at the busiest airports.

How International Flights are Affected

Although the FAA has stated that the initial cuts will focus on domestic capacity, international travellers should not assume they are unaffected. Airlines and analysts warn of knock-on effects such as:

Increased delays in US airspace are leading to missed connections for international flights.

Disrupted scheduling, where airlines may cancel long-haul legs to prioritise domestic capacity.

Uncertainty over how long restrictions will last—Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that 'mass chaos', including airspace closure, is possible if the shutdown persists.

What This Means For You As a Flyer

If you're planning to fly internationally to or from the US in the coming weeks, here's how to prepare:

Check your airline's status and cancellation policy—many are offering open re-booking and refunds due to the shutdown-related situation.

Build in extra connection time. Delays of several hours have already been logged at major hubs such as Newark and Chicago.

Be flexible with dates and flights—restrictions may extend until the shutdown ends or the backlog is addressed.

Keep updated on the status of your departure and arrival airports; if your flight is to/from one of the 40 hubs targeted, anticipate a higher risk of disruption.

Consider travel insurance or flexible ticket options if your journey is time-sensitive.

How Long Will The Impact Last?

There is no firm end date for the disruptions at present. The reduction is scheduled to begin imminently, and the length of impact will correlate with two factors: how long the shutdown continues, and whether additional staffing stabilises. The FAA has stressed that the safety issue is fluid, and its measures could be scaled further if conditions worsen.

Analysts note that even once staffing returns to normal, the ripple effects—such as missed flights, a backlog of maintenance checks, and deferred services—may persist for weeks or months. Travel-industry groups warn that the longer the shutdown lasts, the greater the chance that international schedules, cargo flights, and intercontinental connections will be disrupted.

Key Takeaway For International Travelers

In short: yes, international flights can be affected—just not always directly or immediately. While the initial cuts prioritise domestic hubs, the interlinked nature of global aviation means knock-on effects are likely. If you're flying internationally into or out of the US soon, treat your journey with a higher level of caution, check status frequently, and prepare for the possibility of disruption.