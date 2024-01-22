As the royals face a health crisis amid Kate Middleton's recovery following abdominal surgery and King Charles III's upcoming operation for an enlarged prostate, Prince Harry celebrated being a "legend of aviation" inductee in Beverly Hills last week.

The Princess of Wales had a successful "planned abdominal surgery" on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and is "doing well". She is now recovering at The London Clinic where she is to stay for 14 days.

Kate Middleton has also been advised to rest for three more months and is expected to resume her royal duties after Easter. Prince William was pictured leaving the clinic on Thursday after a private visit.

Meanwhile, His Majesty was photographed in the backseat of a car heading to Sandringham on Friday, Jan. 19. It was the first time he was spotted out since Wednesday, when Buckingham Palace announced his scheduled operation.

Across the pond on Friday, the Duke of Sussex rubbed shoulders with high-profile names and celebrities when he attended the "21st Legends of Aviation" awards in Beverly Hills.

Videos and photos taken from the event and posted on social media showed the 39-year-old, who was one of the "Legend of Aviation" inductees, posing for photos with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. He also had his picture taken with the event's host, actor John Travolta.

According to Hello Magazine, Meghan Markle was supposed to join her husband at the event but had to cancel because one of their children was "unwell". The couple shares son Prince Archie, four, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, two.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already aware of King Charles III's prostate diagnosis and of Kate Middleton's surgery. Royal reporter Victoria Ward noted that the duke may have learned about his father's health diagnosis first from a news alert because of the time difference between the U.K. and in California. She noted that "Buckingham Palace did make efforts to inform all senior members of the Royal family and that included relaying a message to Prince Harry".

Meanwhile, an unnamed source close to the Sussexes told the Mirror that they have already sent their well-wishes to both the monarch and the Princess of Wales. The insider claimed that "the King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health" and that the "Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes".

In a statement about Kate Middleton's health, Kensington Palace said it will only provide updates on her progress "when there is significant new information to share". As for King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said his enlarged prostate is "benign" but did not reveal the exact date of his surgery.