Queen Elizabeth II will start using video calls to stay in touch with her family. She and her husband Prince Philip are currently in Windsor Castle practising social distancing. This is in keeping with the UK government advice for people over 70 years to not step out of their houses in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch, 93, and her husband, 98, moved to Windsor Castle on Thursday as precautionary measures for COVID-19. Queen Elizabeth II even released a statement after she reached Windsor. For the monarch and her husband, Easter has come early.

The queen will now stay in touch with her near and dear ones by using video calling facility during the period of social distancing. She will be given a crash course in how to make and receive video calls, so she can speak to her family members.

According to The Telegraph, aides are investigating how best to set up video conferencing at the castle next week. Equipment has to be brought in to facilitate family conversations across the generations.

Meanwhile, there are plans in place for a televised address by the nonagenarian royal to the nation at the right time. Buckingham Palace has been working with the government on plans to provide "calm reassurance" to the nation. The discussions between the Palace and Downing Street has been happening since last week.

The queen is also expected to communicate with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via video link. "It has been agreed the address will happen at a key moment in the crisis and that it will be a hugely important way to lift the nation's morale. There is no one more experienced than Her Majesty and she will know exactly the right moment to address the country," a No10 source said.

The insider added: "Sadly, there are some very difficult times ahead. The country is going to be hurting. The voice of Her Majesty will provide calm reassurance that, ultimately, we will get through this."

The last time the British monarch addressed the nation apart from her customary annual Christmas message was after the death of Queen Mother in 2002.

In a related development, a Buckingham Palace worker was reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus just before the queen left Palace. It is not known whether the member got close to the queen, The Sun reports.

"The Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage," a source said. However, a Palace spokesperson declined to comment on individual members of staff. The insider added that they have taken "necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved."