Prince Louis will turn two on Thursday, April 23. This year Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their youngest one's birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown. The little royal however won't be disappointed as his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has some surprise plans in place for his birthday.

Apart from Prince Louis who will celebrate his birthday this month, Princess Charlotte will also turn five on Saturday, May 2. Queen Elizabeth II, the great grandmother of the children whom they affectionately call 'Gan-Gan' may have surprises lined up for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's birthdays.

According to royal commentators, the queen has a "sweet plan" up her sleeve to surprise her great-grandchildren on their birthdays. She doesn't want them to feel left out on their birthdays with the COVID-19 lockdown in place. The children will not be able to see their family in person, but their tech-savvy Gan-Gan is planning to celebrate their special days using video conferencing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's older children Prince George and Charlotte have already been sending "chatty videos" to keep in touch with their the monarch and their grandad Prince Charles.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX March 26, 2020

Royal expert Angela Mollard told the ROYALS podcast that the two royal siblings will be celebrating their birthdays close by. "So, within a week and a bit of each other two of them will be having birthdays. Obviously, they won't be able to have friends over," she said.

"Knowing Kate, she would have a whole schedule of party type things to do. Remember her parents run a party planning company. I imagine Carole Middleton, because she can't see the children, has got all these things sorted. Of course, they still have plenty of staff to make birthday cakes and help construct party poppers. I don't think the poor Cambridge children will be doing without. They just obviously will not have their friends," Mollard added.

Charlotte and George are reportedly enjoying talking to their grandfather, 71, who is currently in his Birkhall home in Scotland. They talk about animals and flowers, including lambs, squirrels and highland cattle. Meanwhile, recently the royal siblings clapped for carers in the frontline fighting against the coronavirus.