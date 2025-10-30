TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky's carefully curated image of fast cars and lavish living has crumbled, as the 24-year-old faces the consequences of a series of legal troubles. Known off-screen as Harrison Sullivan, the Essex-born content creator has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance after spending nearly a year evading police.

His arrest marks the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the self-proclaimed millionaire influencer.

Arrest after year on the run

Sullivan was wanted by Surrey Police following a car crash in Virginia Water on 24 March 2024 involving a £230,000 (Approximately $295,000) McLaren 720S. He failed to attend a court hearing in November that year, later appearing on social media from Qatar and Spain, taunting authorities. After a year-long manhunt, he was arrested earlier this month and brought before Staines Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

A charge of using a mobile phone while driving was dropped after his barrister claimed the video evidence had been filmed by a passenger. Sullivan appeared in court wearing a grey jumper and trousers, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth, and to thank the judge. He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 14 November 2025, blowing a kiss to his mother in the public gallery as he was led away.

The rise of a fake influencer

Behind his online persona, Sullivan's claims of vast wealth and business success appear to be built on illusion. He regularly boasts of earning £20 million (Approximately $25.5 million) a year, owning multiple supercars, private jets, and luxury properties in Dubai. However, investigations show that his businesses listed under Companies House have all been dissolved within two years of incorporation.

Sullivan's content often features hired sports cars and short-term rentals used to maintain the appearance of affluence. Former neighbours in Brentwood, Essex, where he lived before moving abroad, recalled seeing high-end vehicles outside his home for only a few days before they vanished. Many now question how the self-styled trader sustains his lifestyle, with one local remarking that bailiffs had visited his mother's house repeatedly.

Controversial lifestyle and online behaviour

Sullivan's notoriety extends beyond his financial schemes. He is known for his association with controversial figures such as Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, both of whom have faced serious criminal allegations. He has also been involved in numerous public incidents, including fights and confrontations that he often broadcasts online.

In July 2025, Sullivan clashed with documentary maker Louis Theroux, accusing him of links to disgraced figures; claims that were baseless and false. He later challenged Theroux to a game in an arcade, recording the encounter for social media. In September, he was banned from the streaming platform Kick after being involved in a violent brawl in Magaluf, which he live-streamed to thousands of viewers.

Illusions of wealth and attention-seeking

Despite claiming to have built a property empire in Dubai and retired his mother, evidence suggests that Sullivan's wealth may be largely fabricated. His mother, Elaine Sullivan, has been featured on social media enjoying luxury travel and fine dining, though locals in Essex recall more modest circumstances before the pair relocated abroad.

In March 2023, Sullivan briefly admitted online that his extravagant lifestyle was a façade, declaring himself 'broke'. However, he later revealed that the confession was a publicity stunt designed to attract attention and boost engagement. Soon after, he launched an account on subscription platform OnlyFans, claiming it was another experiment to prove how easily he could make money from online hype.