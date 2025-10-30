The Internet is full of out-of-this-world antics done by content creators who will do anything to become viral online, but HSTikkyTokky and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, two of the most infamous online sensations, are facing legal challenges because of their quest to get more traction.

But who among the two is the most problematic online celebrity at the moment?

During his prime, social media star HSTikkyTokky had over 14.8 million followers on TikTok.

HSTikkyTokky's Battle with the Law

This 24-year-old influencer from Essex became known for posting supercars and his lavish lifestyle. But his constant driving violations halted his growing fame.

Legally known as Harrison Sullivan, the controversial social media influencer pleaded guilty to multiple driving offences over the years. He was arrested on 10 October after a year-long manhunt for crashing a £230,000 McLaren supercar in Virginia Water in March 2024.

Upon his arrest, the influencer plead guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance charges at the Straines Magistrates' Court.

He is also facing charges of driving while using a mobile phone, which was already dropped at the moment.

LBC News reported that he was remanded in custody while waiting for his sentencing on 14 November.

Prior to his arrest, HSTikkyTokky shared online that he was staying in Qatar, then posted a series of photos claiming that he had returned to the UK.

'Not sure why you're looking for me, though I've never driven a car in my life, so cannot be wanted for such a heinous crime as this?!' he wrote in the caption of one of his TikTok posts, but the account is already deactivated as of this writing.

However, he shared a contradicting post where he was ranting inside a shopping centre in Dubai after his claims about being in the UK.

HSTikkyTokky's claim of wealth also seemed to be untrue, after evidence showed that he rented sports cars and checked into short-term rentals to make his recorded affluent lifestyle look authentic.

YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's time in Philippine jail

The Russian YouTube sensation Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been detained in jail in the Philippines since April, and his appeal for bail has been rejected.

He was known for his over-the-top pranks, including his fake bomb threats in a resort in Boca Raton in 2012, and invading the field during the 2004 FIFA World Cup during Germany versus Argentina match.

He also harassed people at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Philippines, where he was apprehended by the local police.

At the moment, the Russian-American YouTuber is facing three counts of unjust vexattion, which may require him to spend another 18 months in jail if proven guilty.

Vitaly remains in custody, with online netizens claiming that his living conditions in the Philippines jail appeared to be unappetizing.

Who gets the most legal controversies?

While filed cases are no laughing matter, it seemed like both Sullivan and Zdorovetskiy are milking their situations for added revenue.

Both social media influencers aimed to take their situations lightly, even to the point of posting about their time in jail.