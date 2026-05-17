A crowd gathered at a Swatch store at Roosevelt Field on Long Island on Saturday as the company's limited‑edition Audemars Piguet collaboration drew intense demand, turning a routine product launch into a scene that spiralled into disorder and required a police response, according to reports from the scene.

The launch was for Swatch's 'Royal Pop' collection, which also prompted crowding and temporary store closures at other locations. Swatch warned fans not to rush stores in large numbers and said the collection would remain available for several months.

Swatch Crowd At Roosevelt Field

Reports from the Long Island mall described a packed scene as shoppers gathered for the release. A report said that the crowd surged at the Swatch store, while another report also that Swatch shut some stores after queues formed for the new watch.

The attention surrounding the collaboration extended beyond Long Island. Some Swatch locations faced chaotic scenes as demand for the product built across the launch period, and other coverage said the company had to close certain stores after advice from security personnel and local officials to maintain a safe setting.

Audemars Piguet said on its website that the collaboration had been launched with Swatch, confirming the partnership behind the product. The scale of the response suggests the appeal of the watch reached far beyond dedicated collectors.

Meet the Royal Pop Collection, a groundbreaking union of AP's iconic Royal Oak and Swatch's POP watches powered by a new, hand-wound version of SISTEM51. Available as of May 16, at selected Swatch stores worldwide. #RoyalPop pic.twitter.com/8fYwsUlgoA — Swatch (@Swatch) May 12, 2026

Police Called As Launch Descends Into Disorder

Police were called to Roosevelt Field after the crowd became harder to manage. A Nassau County Police Department representative said he 'could not verify the use of pepper spray' and added that officers arrived around 1:40 a.m. on 16 May 2026 after a call from store staff.

That account leaves open the question of whether pepper spray was used at the scene, although some reports referred to officers using it to disperse people near the front of the queue. What is clear from the reporting is that the situation required a police response and disrupted the launch.

Swatch addressed the launch in a statement, telling fans: 'To all our dear fans worldwide of our AP x Swatch collab, launched on May 16. To ensure the safety of both our customers and our staff in Swatch stores, we kindly ask you not to rush to our stores in large numbers to acquire this product.

'The Royal Pop Collection will remain available for several months. In some countries, queues of more than 50 people cannot be accepted, and sales may need to be paused.'

A report also quoted the company as saying: 'Some of our locations had to be closed following advice from our security personnel and local officials to maintain a safe setting for all.' Those remarks indicate that the brand was facing crowd-control problems in more than one market.

Wider 'Royal Pop' Hype And Store Closures

The Roosevelt Field scene fits a broader pattern around the Royal Pop launch, with demand reported at multiple stores and a number of locations temporarily closing. Queues formed after the new watch went on sale, underlining how quickly the release drew attention.

Reports available here did not indicate that the Long Island incident was linked to any wider security threat. Instead, they pointed to a retail launch that was overwhelmed by demand and required police and store staff to restore order.

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