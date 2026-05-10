Questions surrounding the delayed launch of the Trump-branded 'T1' smartphone are intensifying after reports suggested the gold-coloured device touted as 'Made in the USA' may actually be manufactured in China. Critics and frustrated customers are now accusing the venture of misleading marketing as promised delivery dates continue to slip without a clear explanation.

The smartphone, launched under Donald Trump's family-backed Trump Mobile brand, was originally introduced as a patriotic alternative to Apple and Samsung devices. Announced by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2025, the T1 phone promised an American-made gold smartphone priced at $499 alongside a monthly mobile service plan branded around Trump's political image.

'Made in America' Claims Under Fire

Early marketing for the T1 repeatedly emphasised that the phone would be built in the United States, a major selling point for many conservative supporters who pre-ordered the device. However, technology analysts quickly questioned whether such a product could realistically be manufactured domestically, given the lack of large-scale smartphone assembly infrastructure in the U.S.

Within weeks, Trump Mobile reportedly altered language on its website, replacing 'Made in the USA' references with softer wording that described the device as being 'designed with American values.' The change fuelled speculation that the phone may actually rely on Chinese manufacturing or imported components.

Several reports have suggested the device resembles existing Chinese-made smartphones already sold in the US market. Some industry observers even claimed promotional images appeared to show altered renders of Samsung devices rather than an original product design.

The controversy has become particularly awkward given Trump's longstanding criticism of American companies manufacturing products overseas, especially in China. The former president has repeatedly pushed tariffs and 'America First' policies aimed at boosting domestic production.

Delays and Missing Delivery Dates

Adding to the scrutiny is the ongoing delay in shipping the phones. Customers who paid $100 deposits were initially told the device would launch in 2025, but the timeline has reportedly shifted several times.

Customer service representatives reportedly blamed government shutdown complications and certification issues for the delays, but critics say communication with buyers has been inconsistent. Some frustrated customers have taken to social media and online forums demanding refunds or updates on their orders.

According to multiple reports, the company has yet to confirm a final release date, even as pre-orders remain active. Outlets reported that shipments originally expected by late 2025 were postponed indefinitely.

Read more Trump Gold Phone Controversy Explained: Man Who Ordered Four T1 Models Demands Answers Over Shipping Delays Trump Gold Phone Controversy Explained: Man Who Ordered Four T1 Models Demands Answers Over Shipping Delays

Political Branding Meets Consumer Scepticism

The controversy is now raising broader questions about whether the Trump Mobile venture was overpromised from the beginning. Ethics watchdogs and Democratic lawmakers have reportedly called for federal regulators to examine consumer protection concerns tied to the project.

Despite the backlash, Trump Mobile continues to promote its wireless plans and maintains that the T1 phone is still coming soon.

Around 600,000 buyers paid $100 deposits for the T1 phone, but none of them have received the device despite multiple promised delivery dates.

Yet for many supporters who expected a proudly American-made smartphone, the uncertainty surrounding its origins and repeated delays has turned what was marketed as a symbol of economic nationalism into a growing political and business headache.