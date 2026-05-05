Amazon union chief Chris Smalls was arrested outside the Met Gala 2026 on Monday night during a protest against the event's sponsorship by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The activist was detained by police after attempting to breach security near the red carpet entrance, where he brandished a sign criticising Amazon's labour practices.

The incident occurred as celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Doja Cat and Sam Smith arrived for the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, with the theme 'Costume Art'.

Smalls, who rose to prominence leading the first successful union drive at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island in 2022, has long been a thorn in the side of the retail giant's founder and a prominent voice in the labour movement.

Bezos Sponsorship Fuels Outrage

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, serving as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs, reportedly contributed at least £7.4 million ($10 million) to the gala. The sum as reported by Citizen Tribune has sparked widespread backlash, with activists launching a poster campaign across New York City streets and subways calling for a boycott of what they dubbed the 'Bezos Met Gala'.

Protests had been building for days ahead of the 4 May event, including claims that activists hid hundreds of small bottles of fake urine inside the venue in a bid to disrupt proceedings.

The sponsorship decision has highlighted tensions between the glitz of the fashion world and the realities of Amazon warehouse work, where organisers say staff face demanding conditions and limited union rights. Bezos did not accompany his partner on the red carpet, further fuelling online debate.

Smalls' dramatic intervention

Video footage showed Smalls sprinting through traffic, vaulting barriers and pushing past crowds of fans and press before NYPD officers tackled him. The confrontation happened close to guests including Tom Ford and Julianne Moore, who were reportedly just 20 feet away.

Reuters confirmed the activist was detained after trying to enter the venue with a protest sign. One widely shared TikTok clip from news outlet Courier Newsroom described the scene: 'Amazon Labor Union Leader Chris Smalls has reportedly been arrested while protesting the Met Gala, which is sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos this year.'

@couriernewsroom Amazon Labor Union Leader Chris Smalls has reportedly been arrested while protesting the Met Gala, which is sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos this year. ♬ original sound - Courier Newsroom

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The video quickly circulated as the event unfolded. Smalls himself has previously stated 'Billionaires shouldn't exist. Billionaires, they gotta go,' in public remarks on corporate power.

Union Response and Boycott Calls

The Amazon Labor Union – IBT Local 1, which Smalls co-founded, held a parallel worker-led event titled 'A Ball Without Billionaires' to spotlight labour issues. In an Instagram post, the group declared: 'While Jeff Bezos plays host to elite spaces like the Met Gala, Amazon workers are still fighting for basic safety, dignity, and a union contract.'

The arrest has amplified calls for solidarity among labour activists and drawn attention to ongoing unionisation efforts at Amazon facilities worldwide. As of Tuesday morning, no official comment had emerged from the Met Gala organisers or Bezos regarding the protest or detention.

The Met Gala 2026 had already raised a record sum prior to the event, underscoring its status as one of the fashion calendar's marquee nights despite the drama outside. The episode has reignited debates over the intersection of big business, philanthropy and workers' rights in the public eye.