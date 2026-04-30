Russell & Bromley shop closures have annoyed many loyal customers of the historic British shoe brand after the company shuttered 33 stores following its collapse into administration. The iconic shoe stores have effectively disappeared from much of the UK High Street shopping districts after its bankruptcy.

When a UK company falls into administration, a formal insolvency process takes place where a licensed organisation takes control of a bankrupt company to rescue the business, sell it, or achieve better returns for creditors than liquidation.

Russell & Bromley is One of Britain's Iconic Companies

Many iconic brick-and-mortar companies have been struggling to stay afloat in recent years and have gone into administration. Russell & Bromley is a 150-year-old company associated with premium leather footwear favoured by Britain's elite and even by members of the Royal Family.

The classic British footwear company entered into administration in January 2026. A rescue deal saw fashion giant Next acquire the brand's intellectual property rights and a diminutive number of Russell & Bromley flagship stores. Unfortunately, the rest of the shops were left shuttered.

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Customers React to Russell & Bromley Shop Closures

Russell & Bromley shop closures have caught many loyal customers off guard, especially with the sudden disappearance of at least 33 shops from UK High Street locations. In some areas, stores shuttered their doors with no notice, leaving clients unable to redeem gift cards or follow up on purchases.

The administrator confirmed that once the company enters insolvency proceedings, previously issued gift cards and loyalty benefits can no longer be honoured, fuelling public frustrations and annoyance.

Shop Closures in Oxford, Liverpool and Winchester

In retail hubs such as Oxford, Liverpool and Winchester, shoppers expressed disappointment at losing a trusted High Street brand. Some clients described the store closures as abrupt and poorly communicated.

Reports from affected areas noted confusion among regular patrons who arrived expecting normal trading, only to discover clearance sales or shuttered storefronts. Only a limited number of locations, including stores in Chelsea, Bluewater and Mayfair, were acquired by Next and are able to cater to regular Russell & Bromley customers.

Only Few Shops Remain Open for Business

The collapse generated an administration deal worth roughly £2.5 million, under which Next secured the Russell & Bromley brand name, digital assets and only three locations—Chelsea, Mayfair and Bluewater in Kent.

However, the rescue agreement with Next excluded 33 Russell & Bromley outlets and nine concessions. This sealed the fate of the 150-year-old footwear company. Administrators sold off inventory through heavy discounting before permanently shutting the doors of majority of the stores.

A Blow to High Street Business

Although the Next deal preserved the brand name 'Russell & Bromley' in digital form and limited brick-and-mortar stores, it came with a heavy cost to hundreds of employees, some of whom have worked for the company for decades.

Russell & Bromley shop closures underscored broader troubles facing UK retailers, especially those positioned in the mid-to-premium market—most of which are located on the High Street. Changing consumer habits such as purchasing goods online and increasing operational costs have made it more difficult to sustain large physical store networks.

Russell & Bromley Brand Left with Just Three Stores

Russell & Bromley had already been struggling financially for years with declining sales and mounting operational costs for store space leases, utilities and staff wages. The brand's story reflects a broader trend wherein strong companies acquire distressed, smaller brick-and-mortar stores for their brand value, leaving behind hundreds of shuttered stores.

Though most of its stores have now closed, Russell & Bromley is expected to continue as a brand under Next's ownership, focusing on e-commerce and a small number of premium retail locations.

As the UK High Street continues to evolve, the collapse of yet another established retailer serves as a stark reminder that even heritage brands are no longer immune to the rapid transformation of modern retail.