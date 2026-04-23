Meghan Markle's Bondi Beach outfit has been pulled from AI fashion platform 'OneOff' after a wave of criticism over the timing of its listing, which appeared online following the Duchess of Sussex's 14 December meeting with survivors of the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney, Australia.

Markle and Prince Harry were in Australia on the fourth and final day of their visit when they met people affected by the attack and spoke with volunteer first responders from the Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club. The engagement was framed as a humanitarian stop, focused on listening to survivors and thanking those who rushed towards danger. It is against that backdrop that the decision to turn the clothes she wore that day into a shoppable edit struck many observers as a misjudged move.

Meghan Markle slammed for advert encouraging her fans to buy the ‘look’ she wore to meet Bondi Beach victims.



The Duchess of Sussex’s outfit she wore while meeting first responders and survivors was featured for sale on the site OneOff on her official account.



Markle was… pic.twitter.com/ohUehWETMx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2026

Meghan Markle's Bondi Beach Look And How 'OneOff' Used It

Markle's outfit at Bondi Beach was, on the surface, unremarkable. The Primetimer describes a pared-back, off-duty look: a blue-and-white-striped Matteau shirt priced at $420, white Rollas 'sailor jeans' at $159, and a navy cashmere sweater from P Johnson Femme at $895. She finished the ensemble with white Freda Salvador trainers, gold Essen earrings and Brochu Walker sunglasses.

In normal royal-fashion terms, this is standard fare. Outfits are dissected, labels identified, prices totted up, and copycat pieces rounded up for fans. The difference here is that 'OneOff' did not simply catalogue a style moment. It packaged an ensemble tied to a specific and deeply traumatic event that left 15 people dead.

According to the report, the look appeared on 'OneOff' before being quietly removed once criticism intensified. The platform, which uses artificial intelligence to surface and sell celebrity outfits, has not issued any detailed public explanation for the takedown. All that can be stated is that the listing vanished after the backlash.

The impression, for critics, was that an algorithmic fashion engine had chewed up a day of mourning and spat it back out as retail.

Backlash Against 'OneOff' And Commercial Image

The sharpest words were reserved for the idea that anyone, human or otherwise, would treat the Bondi appearance as a sales opportunity. Tom Sykes, editor of The Royalist, wrote on his Substack newsletter that using Markle's Bondi outfit in this way was 'sickening,' adding that seeking to monetise what he called 'the site of a massacre where 15 people died' would offend 'any right-minded person.'

Sykes said a former Buckingham Palace staff member had described the move as not only disrespectful but 'unbelievably shortsighted,' a phrase that captures how quickly a brand can misjudge the public mood when it confuses visibility with neutrality. 'OneOff' may be a tech platform, but there is a human decision somewhere behind every upload.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer, meanwhile, widened the focus beyond 'OneOff' itself and back onto the Sussexes' broader public image. In his view, even though the couple stepped back from senior royal duties, their paid ventures and media projects continue to rebound on the Royal Family.

It has not been established that Meghan or Harry had any involvement in the 'OneOff' listing, or even knew of it. There is no confirmation of any partnership, payment, or approval process between the couple and the platform, so any assumptions about direct collaboration remain speculative.

What complicates the picture is that people on the ground in Sydney did not, in general, seem to object to the couple's presence. Jacob Ezrakhovich, identified as one of the first responders on the day of the attack, offered a notably calmer perspective. He said their visit and the time they took with survivors and volunteers was 'a mark of respect' and 'definitely appreciated.'