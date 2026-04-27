Kash Patel is facing criticism for appearing nonchalant during the failed shooting attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, after a clip of him sitting at the far end of the ballroom went viral on social media.

At the same time, online rumours have tried to link Patel personally to the suspected gunman, Cole Allen, with users insinuating they were friends, a claim for which no concrete evidence has emerged.

Were Kash Patel and Cole Allen Friends?

⛔️Surprise ‼️‼️



⛔️The alleged shooter/ teacher was a good friend of Kash Patel, and visited Israel regularly‼️ pic.twitter.com/T7oPYS63cB — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) April 26, 2026

On X, user @drhossamsamy65 uploaded a photo of Allen wearing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) T‑shirt, allegedly taken from his now‑deleted social media account. A screenshot from Grok was shared alongside the image, purporting to confirm that the picture originated from Allen's Instagram before it was removed.

..now it all makes sense why he was so nonchalant about the whole situation pic.twitter.com/IfE5UonBY1 — Great White North 🍁🇨🇦 (@MadeInCanada_eh) April 26, 2026

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The post also included a screenshot of a Mossad logo and a separate photo of Patel. According to the X user, Allen was 'a good friend' of Patel and 'visited Israel regularly,' implying some deeper link between the two. Some netizens then speculated that Patel's perceived nonchalance during the shooting might be because he knew who Allen was and what he was about to do.

However, no concrete proof has emerged to show that Allen and Patel knew each other, let alone that they were friends. None of the major investigations into the shooting, nor any reputable outlets covering Allen's background, have reported a personal connection between the suspect and the FBI director.

Was the Shooting Incident Staged?

Alongside the Patel rumours, some netizens have insisted no real shooting took place, claiming the incident was staged to make Trump look good at a time when his approval ratings are under pressure. Several conspiracy theories allege the administration orchestrated the scare as political theatre.

Those claims are contradicted by multiple videos and eyewitness accounts from inside the Washington Hilton. Footage shared by Trump and others shows the suspect running past security barricades and guests being rushed from the ballroom. Vice President JD Vance was also escorted to the opposite side of the room as part of the emergency response. Law enforcement have confirmed that a 31‑year‑old suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, exchanged gunfire with officers and hit a Secret Service agent who was protected by a ballistic vest.

If the incident were staged, it would have required coordinated deception by multiple agencies, the press present in the room and the medical personnel who treated the wounded agent, a scenario for which there is no supporting evidence in any official or independent reporting.

Trump's '60 Minutes' Interview

President Trump said he “wasn’t making it that easy” for the Secret Service as it responded when shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, because he wanted to see what was going on. @NorahODonnell's interview with the President, tonight on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/Us7RqmMqg2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 26, 2026

Following the incident, Trump spoke with Norah O'Donnell in an interview for 60 Minutes. During their conversation, the president shared what transpired and why he was asked to gown on the floor by the Secret Service. He said that since he's very tall, they wanted him to go lower so that he can be protected.

'Well, what happened is — it was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn't making it that easy for 'em. I wanted to see what was going on. And by that time we started to realize maybe it was a bad problem, different kind of a problem, bad one. And different than what would be normal noise from a ballroom, which you hear all the time. I was surrounded by great people. And I probably made them act a little bit more slowly. I said, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Lemme see. Wait a minute,'' he said.

Everyone from the Trump administration left the ballroom unharmed. A member of the Secret Service was reportedly shot, but no injury was reported because he was wearing an armored vest.