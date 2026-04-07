The neon signs and vibrant banners of the Trump Truth Store in Crystal Lake signalled a new era of retail enthusiasm for the MAGA movement. Instead, the suburban Chicago shop has temporarily closed its doors a few months after its launch. Owner Lisa Fleischmann attributed the decision to low sales linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Local supporters initially flocked to the storefront, but the atmosphere shifted as international headlines dominated the domestic agenda. The conflict has left the shop empty, highlighting how quickly the political climate can affect small-scale commerce.

'It All Started With the War'

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Fleischmann believes the war has created a sense of uncertainty that makes people hesitant to wear their support on their sleeves. According to her, months after launching her business, her sales dropped, and she could not even cover 50 per cent of her rent.

"Sales were really slow. It all started with the war. It was dead as a door nail the minute that happened,' she told Chicago Tribune.

She suggested the conflict has divided the MAGA base, with some traditional supporters uneasy about the human and economic costs. Fleischmann said potential customers avoided merchandise for fear of questions about the administration's foreign policy.

'I think (customers) are unsure what's going on. Not everyone. But I think a majority of people are unsure what's going on... And if you wear it, they feel someone might come up to them and ask them questions,' Fleischmann explained.

This shift in consumer behaviour has turned the merchandise store into a financial liability rather than a political asset. So, she decided to temporarily shut down the business. She is, however, hopeful to re-open in July, convinced that the administration will eventually gain favour because Trump' wants everybody to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America in style.'

A Trump merch store has shuttered its doors, with its owner saying business dried up in the wake of President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.https://t.co/mE6yJnKrYA — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 6, 2026

The MAGA Merchandise

The Trump merch store is located in a bustling suburb and it was stocked with a variety of items designed to appeal to the President's most devoted followers. Customers could find a range of kitschy £19 ($25) T-shirts featuring slogans like 'GOD GUNS AND TRUMP 2024,' 'ICE ICE BABY,' and 'DEPARTMENT OF DOGE.' The inventory also included yard signs, hats, and other memorabilia intended to capitalise on the election cycle.

Fleischmann, a staunch supporter of the administration, had hoped the store would serve as a community hub for like-minded individuals. In the early weeks, the business saw steady interest as locals sought out the latest designs to display their political affiliations.

However, the initial excitement proved difficult to sustain as the national conversation moved away from domestic policy and toward a burgeoning conflict in the Middle East.

Interesting stuff being sold by the Trump truth store….

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/62s3rsWpWh — The Mrs (@mrs_basketballj) April 6, 2026

What Happened Between US and Iran?

Fleischmann cited the military intervention launched on 28 February 2026, when the United States and Israel conducted coordinated strikes against Tehran. The operation killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and has escalated into a protracted conflict.

Since the initial strikes, the war has claimed the lives of at least 13 US service members and more than 1,500 Iranian civilians. The conflict continues to rage as Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late leader, has taken power and vowed significant retaliation against Western interests.

President Trump has maintained a firm stance, recently warning that the US will hit Iran's power plants and bridges if the Islamic Republic does not end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

The economic pressure exerted by rising oil prices and geopolitical instability has made it difficult for everyone, including small businesses, to survive. For now, the Trump Truth Store stands as a silent witness to a movement navigating its most challenging period since its inception.