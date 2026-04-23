A shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on 23 April left 10 people injured after what police said began as an argument between two groups near the food court, turning a busy afternoon of shopping into a fast-moving crime scene. The gunfire sent crowds scrambling for safety, drew a major emergency response and left police searching for suspects who fled before officers could make arrests.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards said all 10 victims were taken to local hospitals, while Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse said investigators believe the shooting was targeted rather than random. Authorities added that there was no known wider threat to the public, even as the people believed to be involved remained at large through the afternoon.

How The Mall Of Louisiana Shooting Began

Police said officers were called at about 1.22 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the food court area of the shopping centre, where surveillance footage later showed two groups in an argument before they began shooting at each other. What was first reported as an active shooter situation was later described by investigators as a confrontation between groups that escalated into gunfire inside the mall.

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By the latest updates, no fatalities had been reported, but police said the condition of all 10 victims was not immediately known. Local reporting said at least two of the wounded suffered significant trauma and required surgery, while the mall building and at least one nearby hospital were placed on lockdown in the immediate aftermath.

The response quickly expanded beyond the first officers on scene. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI were also at the mall as law enforcement worked to secure the area and identify those responsible.

Witnesses Describe Panic Inside The Baton Rouge Mall

Witnesses said the sound of gunfire suggested that more than one weapon may have been fired during the shooting. Raleigh Robertson, a 22-year-old photographer shopping at Dick's House of Sports, said the gunfire lasted about 30 to 40 seconds and sounded like several semi-automatic weapons firing at the same time.

Robertson said shoppers rushed towards the exits as police cars and ambulances arrived outside the mall. Describing the scene, she said, 'You can see everyone and their mama running out the store.'

Another witness said he heard 'several different guns went off' before 'everybody started running', adding to the picture of confusion inside the building as the shooting unfolded. Police later said some people who were not involved in the dispute may also have been hit during the exchange of gunfire.

This mass shooting investigation is believed to be a targeted shooting incident. This remains an active investigation. At this time, 10 individuals have been reported as victims. All victims are...

Why Detectives Believe The Shooting Was Targeted

Morse said the evidence gathered in the first hours pointed away from a random attack and towards a clash between two groups in a crowded public space near the food court. He told reporters, 'Right now there is no known threat to the public. As we start developing suspects we will do everything we can. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.'

Even so, the investigation remained urgent because no arrests had been announced in the immediate aftermath and officers were still tracking the suspects' movements after they left the scene. Police were also working to establish exactly who fired, who was struck and whether additional bystanders were caught in the gunfire.

Please avoid the area.

Officials Respond As Suspects Remain At Large

Governor Jeff Landry said he was aware of the shooting and was co-ordinating with law enforcement as the response continued, while Edwards said all shoppers had been evacuated from the mall. Officials also urged the public to avoid the area as officers maintained control around the property and continued their search for those responsible.

People near the scene were told to stay away while police controlled access around the mall. Authorities also confirmed that some victims were undergoing surgery and that investigators believe the shooting followed an argument between two groups.