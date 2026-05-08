A man has been charged over a security scare involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near Sandringham on Wednesday evening, after the former prince was allegedly confronted by someone wearing a balaclava while out walking his dogs close to his Norfolk home.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been living a largely withdrawn life on King Charles's Sandringham Estate since earlier this year after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Stripped of his royal title and dukedom over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, he now lives at Marsh Farm near the village of Wolferton. His movements draw only a fraction of the attention they once did, but they remain a point of sensitivity for police and palace officials.

Andrew Security Scare On Sandringham Estate

Norfolk Police said officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday 6 May following reports that a man was behaving in an intimidating way in the village.

The Telegraph reported that Andrew was walking his dogs near Marsh Farm when a man in a balaclava, who had been sitting in a car, spotted him about 50 yards away. The individual is said to have got out of the vehicle and moved towards the former duke while shouting.

In a statement, Norfolk Police said: 'Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday May 6 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village. Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody.'

Later, the force named the suspect as Alex Jenkinson, 39, of Stowmarket, Suffolk. He has been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to harass, alarm or cause distress, and with failing to provide a specimen of blood while in custody.

Jenkinson is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday. Police have not detailed what was allegedly said during the confrontation, nor have they disclosed what weapon was said to be involved. There is no indication in the available reporting that Andrew was physically harmed, but the case underlines how exposed even a semi retired royal can be on what should have been a routine evening dog walk.

Questions Over Security

The incident has inevitably raised questions about how the King's younger brother is protected now that he no longer holds the same formal status or duties as other senior royals.

The late Queen's second son now receives an annual stipend from King Charles, including an allowance towards private security, according to Press Association reporting. How Andrew chooses to use that money is understood to be at his own discretion. His move from Windsor's 30 room Royal Lodge, where he had long paid a nominal rent on a Crown Estate property, to a smaller but refurbished five bedroom home at Marsh Farm was seen by some insiders as an effort to reduce both cost and profile.

Marsh Farm sits in a remote corner of the 20,000 acre Sandringham Estate, about 500 metres from Wolferton and roughly 4km from Sandringham House itself. On paper, that offers a degree of natural protection. In practice, Wednesday's incident suggests that determined individuals can still get close enough to cause alarm before police arrive.

The Palace has not commented publicly on the episode, and no representative for Andrew has spoken out. Without their account, it remains unclear whether there will be any review of his protection arrangements or whether the case is being treated solely as a local harassment incident.

A Past That Still Follows Him

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The scare comes against a bleak and unresolved backdrop. The former Duke of York's public life effectively collapsed after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview and the subsequent civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she had been forced to have sex with him on three occasions when she was 17, including in London and on Epstein's private Caribbean island. Andrew has always denied wrongdoing in relation to Giuffre, and the case was settled out of court without an admission of liability.

Last year, King Charles stripped Andrew of his princely title and dukedom over his long association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His fall deepened in February, when he was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over claims he passed sensitive information to Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

The outcome of that investigation is not detailed in the material provided, and no conviction has been reported here. Even so, fresh allegations continue to surface. Recent claims suggest a second woman was allegedly sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and that the former prince and the financier requested a threesome with an exotic dancer at Epstein's Florida home. Andrew has not publicly addressed those latest accusations.

All of that has left him as a uniquely divisive figure, no longer an active royal, not fully a private citizen, still living on a royal estate and funded indirectly by the monarch, yet still shadowed by allegations that refuse to fade.

In that context, a man in a balaclava shouting at Andrew on a country lane felt less like a random disturbance than another sign of the life he now leads. Until court sheds more light, the Sandringham scare stands as a sharp reminder of how far the former prince has fallen and how close danger can still get.