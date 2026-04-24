A security guard injured in the Soho car crash involving influencers Rielle UK and Klaudia Glam has shared the first update on his condition from a London hospital, saying he is 'still in a lot of pain' and facing what have been described as life changing injuries. His condition has now emerged as online speculation continues over whether Klaudia Glam is still alive.

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The incident happened last Saturday in Soho, central London, and led to the arrest of influencer and former X Factor finalist Rielle UK following a collision involving her car. Three people were taken to hospital. One woman was treated for minor injuries and later discharged, while fellow influencer Klaudia Glam remains in hospital in what reports describe as a 'critical condition.' The Met Police have not issued a detailed medical update on Klaudia's condition.

Injured Guard Describes Pain And Memory Gaps

The third person seriously hurt in the incident was security guard Anoosh Chaichy, who had reportedly been standing in front of the vehicle. A friend who visited the 56 year old in hospital has now spoken to the Daily Mail, offering the clearest account so far of what he is going through.

According to the friend, Chaichy has not suffered any broken bones but remains under close observation and on heavy medication. 'He hasn't any broken bones, but he's going to be in the hospital for a few days yet while the doctors check up on him,' the friend said. 'He's on a lot of medication. When I visited him, the first thing I asked was how he was, and he said, "I'm getting better, but I'm still in a lot of pain".'

The account suggests the injuries may be more complex than they first appear. While there are said to be no fractures, the friend claimed doctors believe Chaichy could need around six months to recover, underlining why the injuries have been described as life changing.

The same visitor said Chaichy remembers very little about the moment of impact. 'He said he remembers very little about the incident, he had his back turned at the time and was hit by the car,' the friend recalled. 'The impact of that left him in severe shock afterwards, and he was drifting in and out of consciousness.'

That lack of memory may prove significant as investigators continue piecing together the incident. For now, it also highlights the scale of the trauma he appears to have suffered.

Who Is Anoosh Chaichy?

Away from the headlines surrounding Rielle UK and the questions over Klaudia Glam's condition, Chaichy's own story is stark. Friends say he moved to Britain from Iran and now works for Citidel Securities. He has spent the past year working as a security guard in central London, known locally but thrust into public view only after last weekend's crash.

'He's a great guy with a lot of friends, but he has no family in the UK,' the friend told reporters. Most of his relatives are said to remain in Iran, where political unrest and restrictions on internet access can make communication difficult.

Because of that, police reportedly struggled at first to inform his family about what had happened. The friend said officers had difficulty reaching relatives through the limited channels available, adding further strain to an already distressing situation.

The detail adds a more personal dimension to a story that has largely been dominated by influencer headlines. It also underlines how heavily some migrants rely on friends and colleagues when crisis strikes.

So far, there has been no direct public statement from Chaichy himself, and all details about his condition remain second hand through the friend who visited him. Hospital staff have not been quoted, and there has been no official medical bulletin on his longer term prognosis.

There is similar uncertainty around Klaudia Glam. Reports continue to describe her as being in 'critical condition,' but there has been no confirmation that her situation has improved or worsened. Without a formal update from doctors or family, claims circulating online about her death or permanent incapacity remain unconfirmed.

Influencer Klaudiaglam is in critical condition after being run over in the UK by a car allegedly driven by rival social media star RielleUK, who is now facing charges including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, and drink driving.… pic.twitter.com/0nnjyHvgLt — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 21, 2026

As for Rielle UK, reports so far only confirm that she was arrested after the Soho crash. No further details have been given on possible charges, bail conditions or any court appearance.

For now, the picture remains deeply serious. One influencer is still in critical condition. A security guard is recovering in hospital from injuries expected to affect his life for months. And the wider circumstances of the crash are still coming into focus.