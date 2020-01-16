Despite losing support for Google Mobile Service, Huawei continues to drum interest from consumers. With the 2020 Mobile World Congress less than a month away, industry sources are busy uncovering details about what the company might bring to the table at the expo. So far, people have heard or read about two of its flagship models: the P40 Pro and P40. Now, a new report discusses more about Mate Xs and what users can expect from the new foldable handset.

A few months ago, at an event held in Shenzen, China, Huawei introduced new 5G versions of the P30 Pro and P30 for the local market. Furthermore, the launch date for the Mate X was set for November 15, 2019, Even with the U.S. trade ban in place, the brand continues to enjoy success in its home country, where Google services are blocked by the government anyway.

In addition to the aforementioned mobile devices, Huawei likewise confirmed a revamped variant of its first foldable smartphone – the Mate Xs. Unlike the original which is still equipped with a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, it will ship with the latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset instead. The problem with most smartphones of its kind is that the flexible display technology gives it a costly price.

However, GSMArena points out that improvements have been made to the manufacturing method of these flexible panels. Therefore, the streamlined assembly process should translate to savings for the company, which can trickle down to the retail pricing of the Mate Xs.

It should be noted that price is not the only aspect that will make the new foldable attractive for consumers. Huawei has allegedly incorporated some enhancements to boost the durability of the unit. Sources form the manufacturer's supply chain claim that the hinge mechanism and design will result in a slimmer form factor without sacrificing the screen size.

The biggest problem with flexible display panels is the susceptibility to wear form bending. The screens on the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Mate X were prone to creasing which can lead to failure in the long run. Huawei is probably banking on a new type of substrate coating to bump up the reliability of the Mate Xs.