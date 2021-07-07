Hugh Jackman may have said that he is done playing Wolverine, but his recent social media post had fans thinking otherwise.

The Australian actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo of himself with Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and primary creator and producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taken at Comic-Con International San Diego. He also shared fan art of Wolverine's iconic claws by BossLogic.

Hugh Jackman posted these pics to his Instagram story today ? #Wolverine with Kevin Feige?? pic.twitter.com/qnUc7ucsqI July 5, 2021

The photos sparked speculations that Jackman could reprise Wolverine in the MCU and Disney Studios. The fact that Disney purchased 20th Century Fox gave the studios the rights to the "Fantastic Four" and "X-Men" movie franchises.

Interestingly, Feige said at the 2019 Comic-Con International that Marvel has plans for the "X-Men," which the Wolverine is a member of. Jackman even previously teased that he would be open to suiting up as the mutant again in an "Avengers" film.

"Every time I saw an 'Avengers' movie, I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head," he said but added that this may never happen.

Regardless, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement at the possibility of seeing the actor reprise Wolverine in the MCU. One tweeted, "No one should be wolverine except for Hugh Jackman. Bring him back or just don't do the character again, because that man stole the role."

Another wrote, "They're completely rebooting the X-Men. I can't imagine rebooting Wolverine and not using Hugh Jackman. I'm holding out hope that this is a nod to that."

Hugh Jackman better not be posting pics of wolverine claws and Kevin fiege if there isn't gonna be a WOLVERINE RETURNS movie pic.twitter.com/1vjwfevoFX July 6, 2021

It is worthy to point out though that Jackman has retired from the role. He even expressed his interest to see another actor portray Wolverine.

"I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else, I would like to see Wolverine in there," he previously told the press.

"I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party— not just for me, but for the character," he said in an interview.

Jackman last portrayed Wolverine in "Logan" and the film saw the mutant die. It was a fitting farewell to a character he has portrayed for over a decade.