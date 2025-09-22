Residents in Bermuda and along the US East Coast are being urged to stay vigilant as Hurricane Gabrielle gathers strength in the Atlantic.

The storm, which began as a tropical system on 17 September, has now intensified into a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is currently located about 320 miles (515 km) southeast of Bermuda.

From Tropical Storm to Hurricane

Gabrielle developed as a tropical storm over the Atlantic on 17 September, initially struggling against dry air and wind shear.

Over the weekend, warmer seas and lighter winds allowed it to consolidate and intensify. By 21 September, the system had been officially upgraded to Hurricane Gabrielle, the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.

Meteorologists warn that the hurricane could undergo a period of rapid intensification in the next 24 to 36 hours, potentially reaching Category 2 strength before weakening later in the week.

Current Strength and Forecast Path

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Gabrielle is currently producing maximum sustained winds of around 75 mph (120 kph), classifying it as a Category 1 hurricane. The system is moving north-northwest at approximately 10 mph (17 kph).

Forecast projections show Gabrielle tracking to the east of Bermuda on Monday evening before turning north and then northeast under the influence of mid-latitude weather systems.

The storm is expected to undergo a period of rapid intensification within the next 24 to 36 hours, with winds potentially increasing to Category 2 strength before gradually weakening later in the week.

Bermuda on Alert

Bermuda remains outside of the direct path at present, but the island is being advised to remain vigilant. At its current trajectory, Hurricane Gabrielle is likely to pass to the east of Bermuda, but the proximity of the system could still generate heavy swells, strong surf and periods of gusty winds.

The Government of Bermuda has urged residents to monitor official updates. No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect, but authorities remain prepared to issue alerts should the storm shift closer to the island.

Rip Currents and US Coastal Risks

While Hurricane Gabrielle is not forecast to make landfall along the US mainland, its broad wind field is already generating hazardous conditions. Meteorologists warn that large swells from the storm will begin reaching the East Coast this week, particularly affecting beaches from North Carolina northwards.

These swells will create life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf conditions for swimmers and boaters. Authorities along the Atlantic seaboard are expected to post warnings as the storm pushes high waves and strong currents towards shore.

Atlantic Canada is also expected to experience rough seas later in the week as Gabrielle accelerates east-northeast.

Wider Atlantic Hurricane Season Context

Hurricane Gabrielle is the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which has so far seen fewer storms than average.

For several weeks, tropical activity was limited by hostile atmospheric conditions, including widespread wind shear and dry Saharan air.

Meteorologists caution that while Hurricane Gabrielle may not strike the US directly, the storm serves as a reminder of how quickly conditions can change in the Atlantic basin.

Forecasters continue to monitor the hurricane's path closely, as even minor shifts in trajectory could alter potential impacts on Bermuda and nearby waters.