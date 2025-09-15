A sudden deluge on Sunday afternoon turned Swansea's streets into river, with the iconic Cwmbwrla roundabout submerged beneath flood waters. Residents looked on in disbelief as cars bobbed like bath toys and locals took to paddleboats to navigate roads-turned-to-waterways. What seemed like a viral TikTok stunt was, in fact, another stark reminder of Britain's climate blind spot.

Swansea, like much of coastal Wales, is no stranger to wet weather. Yet the intensity and suddenness of this deluge were anything but ordinary.

Torrential rains leave trail of destruction

On Sunday, 14 September, images from Swansea showed severe flooding near the Cwmbwrla roundabout, with vehicles submerged and residents navigating the streets using paddleboats. The flooding followed several days of heavy rains in many parts of Wales, triggering flash floods, knocking out power in Port Talbot and Killay, and leaving dozens of homes waterlogged. Emergency services scrambled to respond, and South Wales Police diverted traffic, warning that the roundabout would likely remain closed until Monday.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for all of Wales until 6:00pm on Monday, and four flood alert warnings are currently in place.

Conwy catchment: Areas around the river Conwy from Dolwyddelan to Conwy

Dyfi catchment: Areas around the river Dyfi, from Dinas Mawddwy and Llanbrynmair to the estuary, including Machynlleth

Rivers Ewenny and Vale of Glamorgan

Rivers Nant-Y-Fendrod and Nant Bran

A Warning of Things to Come

According to the Environment Centre Swansea, climate change is driving the increase in the frequency and severity of rainfall across Wales. The centre cites Professor Ian Hall, head of Cardiff University's school of earth and environmental science, who warns that the 'intensity and frequency' of extreme weather events in Wales 'is likely to increase as global warming continues'.

It can be recalled that storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge brought record-breaking rainfall and widespread flooding in Wales in early 2020, unseen since 1979.

Climate Central projects a 14% increase in average winter rainfall and a sea level rise of approximately 22 cm around Wales by 2050. This brings a risk of catastrophic flooding to over 10% of the land area in Wales, including large parts of Cardiff, Newport, Swansea and Port Talbot. To visualise, this covers an area that is over 160 times larger than Heathrow Airport.

Efforts So Far

In 2021, in a UK first, the Welsh government and local planning authorities introduced Technical Advice 15, a planning policy requiring developers to consider future flood and coastal erosion risks. Developers must consult maps produced by Natural Resources Wales to assess both current and future risks brought about by climate change. In announcing the policy, then-minister for climate change Julie James said, 'What used to be rare flooding events have become more common with the climate changing around us, so we must protect future developments from the risk of flooding, either with strengthened flood defences or to make sure that they're just located [elsewhere].'

However, a 2025 report on Wales' response to storms Bert and Daragh found that culverts were 'poorly maintained, difficult to access, and not designed for the enormous rainfall intensities now seen due to climate change'. Despite significant investment by local authorities to improve infrastructure following recent storms, the report revealed persistent problems with culverts in several areas. The report found that councils faced financial constraints, and with culverts often spanning both private and public land, maintenance responsibilities remained unclear. The committee urged the Welsh government to back a unified, nationwide strategy for managing culverts.

A National Wake-up Call

Swansea's floods are not just a local crisis; they are a national wake-up call. Large swathes of England, from low-lying parts of London to flood-prone regions in Yorkshire, share similar vulnerabilities, requiring urgent upgrades to infrastructure and policy-planning.

What happened in Swansea can happen anywhere. Britain must treat this as a preview of what is to come and act accordingly. That means investing in resilient infrastructure, enforcing climate-adaptive planning laws, and equipping local authorities with both funding and clear mandates to protect communities from the storms ahead.