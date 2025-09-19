Brits across 15 regions are being urged to prepare for possible power cuts and flooding, as the Met Office ramps up warnings ahead of heavy rain forecast.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Wales on 20 September 2025, with forecasts showing up to 70mm of rain could fall in some locations within hours. The warnings cover both southwest and northwest Wales, with alerts lasting from early morning into the evening. Officials are advising residents in the affected regions to consider preparing emergency kits to deal with potential disruptions.

Met Office Rain Warnings: When and Where

The first yellow warning will be in effect from 6:00am to 11:00pm across southwest Wales. Rain is expected to be persistent and, at times, heavy throughout the day. Forecasts suggest widespread rainfall between 30mm to 40mm, with isolated areas seeing up to 70mm.

Affected locations include Cardiff, Tenby, and Merthyr Tydfil, stretching across the following counties: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, and Vale of Glamorgan.

A second warning has also been issued for northwest Wales, effective between 3:00am and 12:00pm. In this region, 30mm to 40mm of rain is forecast widely, with some spots potentially seeing 50mm to 60mm in just six hours.

Areas listed under this second alert include, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, and Powys.

Emergency Flood Kits: What the Met Office Recommends

In response to the warning, the Met Office is advising residents to prepare for possible power cuts and flooding. A statement on its website encourages households to put together emergency flood kits and develop a flood plan if they live in an at-risk area.

The kit should include torches, batteries, a power bank for mobile phones, and other essential supplies. The advice is part of broader guidance that stresses how being prepared in advance can make a difference during severe weather events. Households are also reminded to check whether their property is in a flood-risk zone.

What to Expect and Prepare For

The rainfall totals predicted are enough to cause localised flooding and travel disruption. Roads, rail services, and footpaths may be affected, particularly during peak travel hours. Some homes and businesses could also experience power cuts or water ingress due to surface flooding.

This comes amid an increase in short-term, intense rainfall patterns linked to shifting weather systems over the UK. Although these warnings are limited to parts of Wales, the Met Office will continue to monitor weather conditions and issue further alerts as needed. Residents are encouraged to check local forecasts and travel updates throughout the day.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Urban areas such as Cardiff, Swansea, and Neath Port Talbot may face drainage issues due to the volume of expected rain. Rural and hilly regions, particularly in Powys and Gwynedd, could also experience rapid surface runoff, which increases the risk of flash flooding. Anyone living near rivers or in low-lying areas is being urged to stay alert.

The Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales are also monitoring water levels and will issue separate flood alerts if necessary. Emergency services are on standby across affected counties.

Snow Fall Imminent?

The Met Office has also noted that changes in the jet stream are likely to bring more unsettled weather and a noticeable drop in temperatures, particularly across northern parts of the UK. This shift could lead to colder, wetter conditions spreading more widely as the weekend progresses.

Forecast maps from WXCharts show snow falling across central Scotland on Sunday morning, with widespread rain expected in northern England and parts of the south. Temperatures in Scotland could fall to 0°C during the early hours, while much of the UK is set to remain in single digits throughout the day.