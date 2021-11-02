A husband is suspected of murdering his new wife and hiding the crime, which was committed just four days after they got married. Dawn Walker's lifeless body was found stuffed inside a suitcase next to a children's playground on Sunday. Family and friends expressed their grief and disbelief over her tragic death as she was looking forward to a new chapter in her life just days prior.

Walker and dad-of-three Thomas Nutt, 45, had a civil wedding last Wednesday. They were photographed at a registry office dressed for the ceremony. The 52-year-old victim looked elegant in a red wedding gown next to the groom, who was dressed in a grey suit and a red tie.

They reportedly had an intimate wedding in Halifax, West Yorkshire. attended by close friends and family. Guests at the ceremony told The Sun that the couple had planned the wedding for months after getting engaged in January 2020. One even expressed disbelief at what had happened since they "were so in love."

"It was a lovely wedding and Dawn looked beautiful. They should have been looking forward to a long, happy life together," one of the guests said adding, "I just can't believe something like this has happened so soon after the marriage."

Another guest at the wedding remembered how Walker and Nutt "seemed so happy" after getting hitched saying, "They'd only got married on Wednesday. The ceremony was at 2.30 p.m. and was followed by a reception at a local pub. We stayed most of the night. It was a brilliant day."

Mum-of-two Walker is believed to have been strangled before her body was stashed inside the suitcase. Details about the discovery of her corpse remain scarce as forensics continue to comb the couple's home in Brighouse, West Yorks., for clues.

"We can confirm the body of a woman has been found in Halifax. A 45-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. Police are not actively seeking any further suspects in connection with the death." a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Immediate family members have since responded to Walker's tragic death. Her sister Lisa said her heart is "truly broken" while her daughter Codie-Marie Shaw said, "Never leave things until it's too late - I've learned the hard way." Police have since taken Nutt into custody as a suspect in his wife's murder.