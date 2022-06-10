Sharon Osbourne shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the Platinum Jubilee and how they were not received warmly by the public.

The talk show host talked about the couple's return to the U.K. and their first public appearance since Megxit in 2020 during a Fox News coverage of the celebrations. She admitted, "The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me."

Osbourne then shared that when she saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she "felt sorry for them." She also felt bad about how they were seated far from their immediate family inside St. Paul's Cathedral during the Thanksgiving Service, saying "they were parted from the family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since they left the U.K. at the Thanksgiving Service on June 3. The couple was met with a mix of boos and cheers when they arrived at the church. They had their own walk down the aisle before they were ushered to their seats beside Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seated on the opposite end of the cathedral, far from Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, and Princess Anne.

Osbourne claimed that their treatment at the Platinum Jubilee could have given the couple some regrets over how they left their royal life behind in 2020. She said, "I do feel sorry for him [Prince Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets."

She also referenced the couple's absence from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour parade and RAF flypast. Queen Elizabeth II had decided that only working royals will join her on the balcony.

"I mean, can you imagine how he felt with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything," she explained.

Osbourne said that Prince Harry may have felt sad when he saw Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte on the balcony. Their appearance may have made him realise that his children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, "are not going to grow up with their cousins."