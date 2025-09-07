A Robinson R66 helicopter crashed near Airlake Airport in Lakeville, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon, killing everyone on board.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. when Lakeville police responded to reports of a downed aircraft near Highview Avenue and 219th Street West.

Authorities confirmed that there were no survivors from the crash and that no one on the ground was injured.

Emergency crews arrived quickly to contain a fire that broke out after the impact. The wreckage was found in a non-residential, non-commercial area, reducing the risk of further casualties.

Flight Path and Departure Details

The aircraft had been airborne only briefly before going down, though the exact departure point has not been publicly confirmed.

The crash site is located west of Airlake Airport. Officials have not stated whether the aircraft was attempting to reach the airport. Investigators are continuing to review radar data, flight records and witness accounts to determine the route taken.

The Aircraft Involved

Robinson R66 is a single-engine, turbine-powered aircraft capable of carrying up to five people, including the pilot. The model is widely used for private and commercial purposes.

According to Fox 9, a post-crash fire was reported, with responders working to extinguish the flames before securing the wreckage for investigators. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Airlake Airport Connection

Airlake Airport serves Dakota County and the south-east metropolitan area of Minneapolis–Saint Paul. It is commonly used for private flights, business travel and aviation training.

The crash occurred west of Airlake Airport, in a non-residential and non-commercial area. Officials confirmed that no homes or businesses were affected.

Victim Identification

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed it will oversee the process of identifying the victims of the Lakeville helicopter crash, with names expected to be released in the coming days, according to the official media release.

At this stage, authorities have not specified how many people were on board the Robinson R66 when it went down, and further details are expected to emerge once initial examinations and official reports are completed.

Federal Investigation Under Way

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have confirmed that they are investigating the Lakeville helicopter crash.

An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive on scene by Sunday afternoon.

In line with standard procedure, investigators will examine the wreckage, review aircraft maintenance and flight records, interview witnesses, and analyse site conditions.

The NTSB generally issues a preliminary report within a few weeks, while a final report may take several months to complete.

Aviation Safety Context

Helicopter crashes in Minnesota remain rare, but when they occur they often spark questions over safety and flight regulations. Aviation authorities have said that the investigation into this crash will be essential in identifying contributing factors and preventing similar tragedies in the future.