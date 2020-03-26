Idris Elba took to social media to update everyone about his and his wife's condition after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Dark Tower" actor said that he still feels fine and not experiencing any symptoms. There have been no changes to his physical health so far, from the day he learned he has the deadly disease.

"Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.,. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes," Elba shared on Twitter along with a selfie adding, "Dr. told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point, we'd like to go home to London. Bsafe."

Elba first shared his diagnosis on March 17, and admitted he was reluctant to do so at first over fears of being stigmatised. But he saw how Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson went public with their diagnosis and decided to follow in their footsteps.

The actor had himself tested after he learned that he came in contact with someone who had the disease and immediately went into self-isolation. According to ET Canada, he previously attended the WE Day 2020 event in London on March 4 with Canada PM Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who also tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau and his wife are now in quarantine.

"Yesterday was good and bad. Bad because I tested positive, but it was also good because it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it a lot more real for some people. Definitely made it more real for me and my family," the "Luthor" star said in a tweet after he made his diagnosis public.

Elba joined Hanks, Wilson, and Olga Kurylenko among the Hollywood celebrities who confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19. His experience has been different so far compared to the others, since he does not have any symptoms. Hanks and Wilson both had body pains and headaches at the onset of the disease while Kurylenko endured fatigue and high fever for a week before finally having herself tested.