Idris Elba says that he and his wife Sabrina cannot get a flight back home even though they have already passed the quarantine period for COVID-19.

The "Luther" star took to social media to update fans about his and Sabrina's health. He said that they are still "asymptomatic" and are ready to go back home after they passed the 14-day period of self-isolation. However, along with everyone else, they are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and have no choice but to sit still until it is safe to go back home.

"We've passed the quarantine period, but we're a little bit in limbo — we can't get a flight back home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit," Elba shared on Twitter.

Other than that, the actor is thankful that they are feeling better and thinks that "the worst of it is probably past." He noted that the worst thing they have now is a bit of "cabin fever."

"We're both good mentally, just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked," Elba continued, and shared that he initially thought that he was going to see the worst of it since he is an asthmatic. But he got through it, and so he believes that the rest can too.

The 47-year-old "The Dark Tower" star also sent a "big shoutout" to everyone who is struggling at the moment and those who are fighting to contain the pandemic, especially "the doctors and nurses, and the healthcare people that are doing their thing."

"You lot are amazing, and you should be fully appreciated— and to everyone going through some hard times financially right now, just bare up, this is gonna be a tough time for everyone. Keep your head up," Elba continued. He closed his health update by telling everyone that they are going to beat the disease and thanking those who sent their love and their thoughts amid their COVID-19 battle.

Elba was among the celebrities who announced that they tested positive for COVID-19. He joined Tom Hanks, Colton Underwood, Rita Wilson, and more.