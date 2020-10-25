Iggy Azalea took to social media and announced on Friday that she has split from her boyfriend Playboi Carti. The Australian rapper posted a series of Instagram stories that suggested there was trouble in the relationship.

"You lost a real 1... People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. One thing I'll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That shit don't eat y'all up inside?" Iggy Azalea, 30, captioned the Instagram story.

The very next day she returned to the photo sharing app and shared an update with her fans and followers. The rapper real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly said she will raise her and Playboi Carti's (real name Jordan Terrell Carter) son Onyx as a single mother. "What I mean last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," Azalea wrote in her latest Instagram story.

"I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," said wrote.

Azalea and Carti, 24, reportedly met in 2018 while she was touring overseas. They began dating shortly after. The pair split in December last year, but reconciled shorty afterwards. They were in an on and off relationship.

Several months ago, the rapper announced the birth of her first child, a boy whom she named Onyx Carter. Azalea, however, did not confirm if Carti was the father of her son.

The rapper did not give any specific details on what led to the split. Besides, Carti is yet to publicly comment on the break up.