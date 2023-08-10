Travellers have been warned that they could be turned away if they try solo dining in Spain's popular city of Barcelona.

With the growing popularity of solo travel, many more tourists are looking to explore alone these days. However, if a tourist wants to try solo travelling in Barcelona, they must be aware that they may not be allowed to dine alone at many of the city's popular restaurants.

Solo dining ban common in central Barcelona

Bans on solo dining at restaurants in Barcelona are slowly becoming a regular thing in some of the Spanish city's busiest areas. This rule is most common in Central Barcelona's Carrer de Blai, often known as the "Street of Tapas," according to the Spanish paper El Pais.

A solo diner who was turned away told El Pais: "On the first terrace where I got a table, a waiter quickly arrived and told me that it was reserved. It was not. As soon as I got up, a group of foreigners who were behind me sat down." The solo traveller was forced to return home without eating after another restaurant told him terrace seating was only for groups.

Outdoor terraces are very popular during spring and summer time when millions of tourists throng to the city. However, this hurts solo diners, including the local ones, as restaurants have begun to turn them away in order to accommodate more groups that bring in more money.

Locals are suffering in Barcelona

The staff at these restaurants either refuse seats to solo diners or often make them sit in unpleasant areas, such as by the washroom. While solo travellers who like to travel and dine alone are used to this cold treatment, locals of Barcelona are now on the receiving end of this particular ban as well.

It is increasingly frustrating for the local people. In the past, they could sit outside and enjoy a drink in the evening or coffee in the afternoon, now they are being turned away.

A local revealed that one restaurant told him he would have just 20 minutes to complete his meal, and the last place he tried straight away told him outdoor terrace seating was reserved just for groups.

Another local resident claimed that a bar had refused her several times, despite her being a loyal customer, according to Express.

While the temperatures have been soaring in Spain, people in Barcelona are being forced to adapt to the eating schedules of tourists, with many establishments refusing entry to solo customers who are looking for a quick drink after 12 pm. The locals are suffering because many restaurants are saving tables for foreign tourists.

Latest heatwave warning in Spain

Spain, like many other European countries, is battling a heatwave in the ongoing summer. Holidaymakers heading to Spain this week have been warned about the soaring temperatures that could go past 44C in the coming days.

Irrespective of the heat-related issues, Spain is expected to receive millions of tourists this summer. Spain has introduced several rules to deal with over-tourism during the peak summer months. One of the most popular activities among tourists in Spain is sun bathing and then diving into the sea to cool down. It has been reported that beachgoers in Majorca could be slapped with an £800 (900 euros) fine if they jump into the Mediterranean, amid a number of serious incidents.

Majorca's two beach towns Alcudia and Muro are famous for their natural beauty, boat trips and pristine sands. However, officials have been forced to put in strict rules for the safety of tourists as reckless swimmers have been using the jetties as diving boards.