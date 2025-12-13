Mary Magdalene, the social media influencer known for her shocking before and after pictures showcasing extreme plastic surgery transformations, has died at the age of 33 in Thailand. Described as a surgery addict, she altered her appearance dramatically over the years, gaining nearly half a million followers.

Her tragic death came after a fall from the ninth-floor balcony of a high-rise hotel in Phuket, sparking tributes and discussions on body modification risks.

From Strict Religious Upbringing to Online Fame

Born Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, the Mexican-Canadian influencer grew up in a strict religious family where even watching Disney films was forbidden. By age 12, she rebelled, becoming sexually active and experimenting with drugs, attending school intoxicated.

At 17, she began working as a stripper and later as an escort. Her transition to social media stardom came after her surgeries went viral, leading her to OnlyFans, where she earned £1,600 ($2,143) per week, allowing her to quit previous jobs that caused depression.

She viewed her extreme body modifications as a form of art and self-expression, which helped secure modelling contracts and brand endorsements. She also built a cult following for her psychedelic art, including paintings and sculptures.

Surgery Addiction: Before and After Transformations

Magdalene's pursuit of a 'mutant hybrid apocalyptic otherworldly goddess' look involved numerous high-risk procedures, often illegal in the US, performed in countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Russia.

Starting with a botched boob job at 21 by a dentist, she underwent brow lifts, fat transfers, liposuction, multiple nose and breast jobs, veneers, cat-eye surgery, BBLs, butt implants, and even vagina enlargement, which nearly killed her requiring two blood transfusions. She spent over £380,000 ($508,972) on these alterations.

Complications included an exploded 38J implant in 2023, rotting buttocks sealed with superglue, inability to close her mouth from lip fillers, and near-blindness from eyeball tattoos. Before surgeries, she appeared natural in photos; after, she was unrecognizable with extensive tattoos and exaggerated features. In 2023, she expressed regrets, saying 'It's not a fun little adventure anymore, it's just draining in every possible way'.

Haunting Final Days and Death

Magdalene checked into the Patong Tower hotel in Phuket on 9 December 2025 for one night. Hours before her death, she posted the closing scene from The Truman Show with the line 'And in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night', alongside a childhood photo, and changed her username to 'MaryMagdaleneDied'.

She fell from the ninth-floor balcony, her body discovered in the parking lot around 1:30pm on 12 December. An autopsy is underway at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Tributes poured in, including from her brother Ivan: 'I wish I'd spent more getting to know you... I love you sis'.

On X, RT shared images highlighting her transformations, noting she spent over half a million on surgery before her plunge in Thailand.

As of 13 December 2025, investigations continue, with her before and after pictures serving as a stark reminder of the perils of extreme body modification.

Her death has ignited debates like this one on X about social media pressures and mental health among influencers, with calls for better support systems.