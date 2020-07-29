Instagram flagged Madonna's post on Tuesday about the alleged discovery of a COVID-19 vaccine which is said to be a conspiracy theory.

The 61-year-old singer shared a video that showed a group called America's Frontline Doctors speaking outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building at an event organised by Tea Party Patriots Action. In it, Dr. Stella Immanuel, a doctor from Houston, told the crowd that she has successfully treated 350 "and counting" COVID-19 patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

According to BBC, Madonna told her 15 million followers in her since-deleted post that the COVID-19 vaccine has been found but was hidden to "let the rich get richer" and "let the poor and sick get sicker." She reportedly also wrote, "The Truth will set us all Free. But some people don't want to hear the truth." The singer even called Dr. Immanuel, who claimed that endometriosis is caused by "sex demons," as her "hero."

Instagram immediately took action and blurred the video with a warning that it contained "false information." It also directed social media users to a page that debunked the claims that there is already a vaccine and cure for the deadly disease.

The clip may have already been deleted but not before others took notice. One of those who protested at Madonna's post included fellow musician Annie Lennox, who hoped that the post was a result of a hack.

"This is utter madness!!! I can't believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery," Lennox commented adding, "Hopefully your site has been hacked and you're just about to explain it."

Madonna apparently shared the same video that got Donald Trump Jr. banned from tweeting for 12 hours after he posted the clip. Facebook and Twitter have also previously flagged and removed the video for misinformation.

This is not the first time that Madonna caused quite a stir over her COVID-19 claims. She once declared that she has tested positive for the antibodies so she can just freely "go on a long drive in a car, roll down the windows" and "breathe in the COVID-19 air." She also called the disease as "the great equaliser" in a video she shared in March.