Duchess Camilla made the revelation during a video call she undertook with renowned ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell and former newsreader Angela Rippon on the occasion of International Dance Day on Wednesday to discuss the Silver Swans programme.

Confessing that she starts her day "with a bit of Silver Swans and a bit of pilates and a lot walking," the Duchess said: "We've got to keep active otherwise we will all seize up and we won't be able to get out of bed in the morning."

Discussing the Silver Swans ballet tutorials that are aimed at over 55-year olds, designed to improve core strength balance and flexibility, the 72-year-old revealed she had been taking lessons for over 18 months and finds it fun.

While Angela Rippon, of legendary Morecambe and Wise dancing fame, is an ambassador for Silver Swans programme, Dame Darcey Bussell is the president of the Royal Academy of Dance which runs the programme. The video call was held after the announcement that the duchess is to become the Vice Patron of the Royal Academy of Dance, where she will join her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II who has been the royal patron of the organisation since 1953.

While announcing the news, the Clarence House, the official residence of Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles, shared an image of the British monarch meeting Dame Darcey at the Royal Opera House in 1999 during her time as a member of the Royal Ballet.

Duchess Camilla shared that she was inspired to take the ballet lessons after she visited a Silver Swans class during a trip to New Zealand last year. The mother-of-two revealed that she and her three "ancient friends" get together once a week when they are in London to practise ballet.

"At first I thought it was going to be very funny and I was going to laugh at everybody toppling over next door to me. But we concentrate so hard that we don't even know what our friend next door is doing. I think to myself drop your shoulders, breathe deeply, don't hunch," she said in the video call.

Keeping in view the lockdown that has been imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Academy of Dance has launched a free online series of Silver Swan lessons, to "get the older generation moving to the music at home."