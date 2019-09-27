After launching the iPhone 11 and its other two variants last week, insiders are claiming Apple is working already on its next flagship model. This news comes as a big surprise as consumers and tech journalists are still exploring the nuances of the new products.

Nonetheless, the latest leak apparently confirms what older rumours have been talking about. It looks like the next-generation iPhone will finally abandon the controversial notch.

Ever since the debut of the iPhone X in 2017, the display notch quickly became the most-copied feature from Apple. From that point on, almost every other smartphone from Chinese manufacturers, sported a notch. However, a new trend eventually took over that does away with the cutout. This puts the Cupertino tech outfit in a difficult spot. With the competition relying on new gimmicks to relocate the front-facing camera, the new iPhone will seem like its too late in the game.

As reported by MacRumors, the information about the next iPhone comes from Benjamin Geskin, a renowned leaker and concept-rendering artist. He is claiming that Apple is designing a new model with a 6.7-inch display. Moreover, the notch will no longer return this time around. Instead, the workaround would be to relocate the components elsewhere on the handset. Geskin, shared a concept image that illustrates how engineers might approach the new hardware.

Exclusive: One of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel. pic.twitter.com/sAJE7J12ty — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 26, 2019

Instead of using a hole-punch or a motorised module to house the front-facing cameras. The upcoming iPhone models could shrink the TrueDepth sensors alongside the cameras and fit everything within the top bezel. Given Geskin's track record of nailing down confidential tidbits before its official announcement, there's a likelihood this leak could be accurate.

As with all rumours, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, earlier this year, a report from KGI Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo likewise implied Apple is working on a 6.7-inch iPhone. Furthermore, Kuo recently revealed the rounded metal frame of the current models will be replaced with flat edges on the 2020 iPhones.

Nevertheless, it is still too early to confirm if any of the details are accurate. In most cases, design proposals are not final and are subject to change as new technology surfaces along the way.