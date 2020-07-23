The tech industry is eager to learn what Apple has in store for its upcoming 2020 hardware refresh. So far, there have been several leaks that have fleshed out what consumers can expect from the iPhone 12 series. The new handsets are expected to debut in September with a release date to follow shortly. However, the latest information to come from renowned supply chain insider Ming-Chi Kuo might leave the brand's fans disappointed. It appears that periscope telephoto lens technology will not be available until 2022.

After several Android smartphone OEMs have already released mid-range and flagship units with aforementioned tech on board, Apple was rumoured to finally have it this year. Unfortunately, it looks like the engineers have opted to stick with LiDAR for depth-sensing and a triple-lens camera module for the premium variants. Meanwhile, its biggest competitors such as Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo have been flaunting it for a while now.

If the TF International analyst's information is accurate, this would make it seem that Apple is once again playing catch-up to its rivals. Even its adoption of 5G connectivity remains speculative this late into 2020, which many pundits have questioned. Moreover, there have been talks that the iPhone 12 series will ship without a charger and EarPods included, which has been poorly received by even the most loyal fans of the company.

Nevertheless, 9to5Mac reports that Kuo has narrowed down the potential suppliers for Apple's periscope telephoto lens: Sunny Optical and Semco. He claims that these two have been contracted by the company to supply camera components for the iPhone 12. To improve the autofocus performance of its sensors, the module will be equipped with a ball-based voice coil motor.

By the time Apple uses periscope telephoto lenses for its smartphones in 2022, competing brands are likely going to be a few steps ahead. The iPhone 12 is purported to feature four models upon launch. The standard versions might have a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch display size, while the Pro lineup will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen size. It should be noted that Samsung is slated to hold another Unpacked event next month to introduce its second product refresh for 2020.