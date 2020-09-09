It is finally the month Apple fans have eagerly waited for as the company prepares to make its annual major hardware announcements. While the exact date has not been confirmed, several rumours hint it could be as early as this week or the next. Consumers who are planning to upgrade their smartphones this year are still wondering if the iPhone 12 series will be worth buying. It seems talks about its purported compromises have given people some doubts about it.

So far, the company already confirmed that shipments of the new handsets will be delayed due to the pandemic. However, tech industry analysts believe that the event will still have the iPhone 12 as the highlight. Among the other items expected to debut alongside it are the AirPods Studio, AirTags, AirPower, Apple Watch Series 6, and new iPads.

Last month, renowned insider Jon Prosser posted speculated dates of when the devices will be revealed. His latest tweet suggests that his sources are confident that a press release is due soon. "I wouldn't get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week," noted Mark Gurman, another Apple information leaker. "More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event."

Prosser soon followed up with another post that read: "Looks like I was correct about there being a Press Release today, just not about what was in it. GG @markgurman." As the latter predicted a press release went live to invite journalists and the public to another virtual event on Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. PT.

Earlier reports claimed that the iPhone 12 will be unveiled this month despite the production problems Apple encountered. But those who are privy to the inner workings of the Cupertino-based tech group argue that the showcase will focus solely on the tablet and wearable.

On the other hand, it appears what Prosser earlier indicated might still be accurate after all. He specified that both the new hardware showcase and the iPhone 12 will be held on separate dates. If Apple does not pull off a surprise unveiling next week, it means the next virtual presentation would be in October.