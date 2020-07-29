Apple seems to be once again losing its foothold when it comes to innovation. Gone are the days when the company's annual hardware refresh introduced groundbreaking features and technology. These days, industry pundits have criticised the apparent lack of fresh ideas. With the launch of the iPhone 12 series just around the corner, leaks have already exposed several purported shortcomings. Meanwhile, Qualcomm's latest announcement confirms that Quick Charge 5 is exclusive to Android devices only.

Fast charging technology has been available on smartphones running on Google's operating system for a while now. Apple, on the other hand, introduced its own version in 2015 for the iPad followed by the iPhone in 2017. Many iPhone owners were disappointed to learn it was not included in the box from the start. Those who wanted a faster alternative were forced to purchase the 18W power adapter separately.

According to Qualcomm, its Quick Charge 5 system can charge handsets from zero to 50 percent within five minutes. Moreover, the integrated safety features that prevent overheating should give users peace of mind. The chipmaker claims it is the "world's fastest commercial charging solution" at four times faster than what is commercially available right now.

Qualcomm's VP of product management Ev Roach stated: "Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge." It will be supported by over 250 smartphones except for iPhones.

So far, models that were specified include the Nokia 8, LG V30, and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. Equally interesting is the fact that it is supposedly backwards compatible with Android smartphones that use older versions of Qualcomm's Quick Charge platform. This implies users will not be forced to upgrade to more recent models released by manufacturers.

After countless feedback and complaints from its customers, Apple finally shipped it's fast-charging adapter together with the iPhone 11 Pro series. Nevertheless, it can only manage a zero to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes compared to what the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can deliver. Surprisingly, the company seems to have put itself in a difficult spot after reliable sources revealed its plans to ship the iPhone 12 series without a charger in the box. Insiders note that it hopes to reduce production expenses to make up for the introduction of 5G connectivity.