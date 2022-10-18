Apple has been catching flak lately for not bringing technological advancements to its latest iPhone series models. Apparently, only the Pro models in the new iPhone 15 series boast new features.

Many Apple fans praised the Pro models for introducing Dynamic Island, satellite calls, and other useful features. Meanwhile, Samsung continued to take a dig at the American tech giant for the lack of innovation on the iPhone 15 series models.

In a turn of events, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has outlasted Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as the Google Pixel 7 Pro in a battery life test. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series duo at the recently concluded Made by Google 2022 event.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones bring a myriad of notable upgrades over their predecessors. However, they couldn't beat the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max in the flagship phone battery life test.

PhoneArena recently shared the video of the battery life test on its official YouTube channel. The test pits the iPhone 14 Pro models against the Pixel 7 series and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The series of tests included a simulation that imitated web browsing. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro took first and second place in this foremost part of the test. Let's take a look at the full results.

Pixel 7 Pro: 14 hours and 19 minutes

Pixel 7: 13 hours and 56 minutes

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 13 hours and 17 minutes

Pixel 6 Pro: 13 hours and 13 minutes

iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max: 19 hours and 5 minutes

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌: 16 hours and 18 minutes

The next portion of the test involved playing the same YouTube video until the phone's battery died. Each phone was set at a brightness level of 100 percent. The results were as follows:

Pixel 7: 9 hours and 13 minutes

Pixel 6 Pro: 9 hours and 10 minutes

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 7 hours and 27 minutes

iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max: 11 hours and 0 minutes

Pixel 7 Pro: 9 hours and 39 minutes

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌: 9 hours and 14 minutes

This is pretty impressive, considering the iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max do not feature large physical batteries. In fact, the iPhone 14 Pro‌ comes with the smallest battery compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7.

Likewise, the iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max uses a smaller battery than most large flagships to draw its juices. Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has a 4323mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Pro‌ comes with a 3200mAh battery unit.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, feature a robust 5000mAh battery unit. The Pixel 6 Pro also has a 5000mAh battery, whereas a 4355mAh battery powers up the entire system of the base Pixel 7 model.