Apple unveiled the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event on September 7. The new iPhones were subject to a lot of leaks and speculations ahead of their launch. Now, an iPhone 14 successor is already floating around the rumour mill ahead of official confirmation.

Apple is slated to take the wraps off the iPhone 15 series in 2023. However, the rumour mill is already churning out speculations around the next iPhones. While nothing is set in stone yet, Apple is tipped to be working on a portless iPhone.

In the meantime, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have been shedding light on the possible future of the iPhones. According to Gurman and Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be very different from each other.

Notably, there isn't a lot of difference between the current generation iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, it is worth mentioning here that Apple hasn't confirmed the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max monikers yet.

Furthermore, Kuo suggested the Cupertino-based tech firm will also "start creating differentiation." However, the noted analyst refrained from providing any specifics. Gurman, on the other hand, simply claimed, "Ultra is coming." He hinted at an Ultra model while talking about the Apple Watch Ultra.

Gurman stated that the Ultra model showed up on the Apple Watch, and it is likely to show up on an iPhone in the next couple of years. Interestingly, he doesn't specifically mention an iPhone 15 Ultra model. However, this could be on the cards.

Notably, Gurman has reiterated his earlier prediction of an upcoming iPhone Ultra after Kuo's latest comments. Moreover, this will be a smart financial move for the American tech firm. However, iPhone fans will then expect more from the iPhone 15 Ultra than just being the first ever iPhone to feature a USB-C port.

So, we might get to see an upgraded A17 Bionic chip-powered iPhone next year. Also, the word on the street is that the premium iPhone 15 models will house a periscope camera. The periscope camera will separate the Ultra model from the rest of the iPhone 15 smartphones.

However, we will need to wait and see whether this speculation proves to be true. Furthermore, Apple could add some major upgrades to the recently unveiled Dynamic Island notch with the iPhone 15 Ultra. It will be interesting to see if the iPhone 15 series will receive a new set of features as well.