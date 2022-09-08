It looks like Samsung will announce a new Intel and Microsoft-powered Galaxy Book ultrabook soon. Bluetooth seems to have given its approval to an upcoming Samsung notebook PC. The Bluetooth SIG listing also confirms that the device will carry the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra moniker.

In other words, Samsung is on the verge of unveiling its first-ever "Ultra" laptop. The South Korean tech firm has been on a launch spree this year. To recap, it announced the Galaxy Book 2 Business, Galaxy Book 2 Series, and Galaxy Book Go laptops at MWC 2022.

In line with its launch procedure, Samsung could soon announce its next-gen laptop Galaxy Book 3 series. In fact, the first device in the upcoming laptop lineup has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

Notably, the title of this device suggests the laptop series is getting something new. According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the impending laptop will be called Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

So, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be the first Ultra model in the company's laptop lineup. Furthermore, the listing shows that the laptop has four model numbers - NT960XFHZ, NT960XFS, NT961XFH, and NT960XFH.

The description of these devices under the Personal Computer product category implies they are Notebook PCs. Also, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will come with Bluetooth 5.1 support, according to the listing.

The upcoming Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will boot Windows 11 operating system. Under the hood, the laptop will pack an Intel CPU with Wi-Fi 6E support. Aside from this, the Bluetooth SIG website doesn't divulge any specs of the Ultra model. For those unaware, the S series from Samsung is currently the only lineup that has an Ultra model.

The Ultra will probably arrive as the highest-end laptop in the Galaxy Book 3 series. So, it will sit above the Galaxy Book 3 Pro in the lineup. However, this is mere speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.