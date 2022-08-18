Apple is reportedly on the verge of unveiling its latest iPhone models. However, details about the iPhone 14 series launch date are still scarce.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, a Bloomberg report suggests that the iPhone 14 series launch could be right around the corner. It claims that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7.

If this speculation is anything to go by, the next-gen iPhone will be coming sooner than expected. In fact, it will hit the store shelves about three weeks before its predecessor went official last year.

To recall, the iPhone 13 series was announced on Sept. 24, 2021. However, the iPhone 14 series launch date has been tipped by award-winning journalist Mark Gurman.

So, there is a possibility that Apple could be prepping to send out invites to the iPhone 14 series launch event. The iPhone 14 launch date has been confirmed by insiders with knowledge of the matter.

The report also suggests that Apple will not host an in-person launch event; it will be held online. The iPhone 14 series could go on sale starting September 16.

Apple is reportedly recording the iPhone 14 series launch event presentation. This pre-recorded event will be live streamed on Apple's official channels on September 7. However, the exact launch time remains unclear as of this writing.

Following the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple could take the wraps off new Macs. Also, it will reportedly unveil pocket-friendly iPads along with a new Apple Watch series model.

Apple is expected to make notable changes to the new generation of iPhones. For instance, the Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly discontinue the Mini version of iPhones. A non-Pro model with a 6.7-inch display could be in the offing as well.

The iPhone 14 Pro model is said to sport a pill-shaped notch for the Face ID sensors. It will reportedly come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The Pro could also pack faster processors, while the non-Pro models could get the A15 chipset.

The iPhone 14 series will reportedly boast improved video recording and offer longer battery life. Apple could manufacture the new iPhones in India in Foxconn's production space.