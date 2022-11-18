Qualcomm took the wraps off its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC earlier this week. To recap, the company's new mobile chip was showcased during the Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 16.

The newly launched flagship platform from Qualcomm brings a myriad of notable upgrades over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For instance, it is 40 per cent more power efficient than its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-backed smartphones are likely to hit store shelves before the end of this year. However, it looks like the Android chip will not outperform Apple's A16 Bionic chip despite offering a myriad of improvements.

For those unaware, the Apple A16 Bionic chip power up the latest iPhone 14 Pro series models. These include the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC supports a whopping 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. Aside from this, the new chip supports real-time ray-tracing to offer an unparalleled mobile gaming experience.

The official benchmarks of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC are still a mystery. In the meantime, a Vivo device carrying model number V2227A has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Apple A16 Bionic Vs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

While nothing is set in stone yet, some reports claim the handset will launch with the Vivo X90 Pro+ moniker. Moreover, it is expected to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The alleged X90 Pro+ gained 1,483 points in Geekbench's single-core and 4,709 points in the benchmarking website's multi-core tests.

The Apple A16 Bionic chip, on the other hand, managed to achieve a single-core score of 1,874 points on Geekbench. Furthermore, it got a score of 5,372 points on the multi-core test.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is fabbed on TSMC's 4nm process, just like the A16 Bionic chip. The Qualcomm chip has an Arm Cortex-X3 CPU core with a 3.2GHz clock speed.

Moreover, it features four Cortex-A715 cores with 2.8GHz peak clock speed. Lastly, it has three Cortex-A510 cores clocking at 2.0GHz.

Interestingly, Vivo recently indicated that one of its new flagships would pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This Vivo X90 series device could launch on November 22 as the Vivo X90 Pro+ smartphone.