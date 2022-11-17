Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, finally made its debut after floating around the rumour mill for a long time. It is the world's first 5G AI mobile platform that comes with Wi-Fi 7 and hardware ray-tracing support.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to deliver up to 35 per cent better performance and a notable 40 per cent power efficiency.

Smartphones powered by the new 4nm Snapdragon processor are slated to break cover by the end of 2022. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that its much-awaited OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The long-rumoured OnePlus flagship phone has made multiple appearances online in the form of leaks lately. Also, key details about the OnePlus 11 5G have recently popped up on the internet.

Regrettably, OnePlus is still mum on the exact launch date of the OnePlus 11 5G. Nevertheless, the company has confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be one of the first flagship phones to use the latest Qualcomm SoC.

The recently unveiled Qualcomm mobile platform is fabbed on the TSMC's 4nm process. Moreover, it has a 3.2GHz peak clock speed, which is the same as the peak clock speed of its predecessor.

However, Qualcomm has made a few adjustments to the core components of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Notably, the SoC features a new Cortex-X3 Prime Core, four performance cores, as well as three efficiency cores.

In addition to this, Qualcomm confirmed the new Adreno 740 GPU would deliver up to 25 per cent improved performance, coupled with up to 45 per cent better power efficiency.

However, the Chinese consumer electronics giant did not reveal any other specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. Still, tipster Max Jambor claims the OnePlus 11 Pro will debut with the OnePlus 11 moniker.

Some recently leaked design renders show the camera module of the OnePlus 11, which blends into the frame. Also, the frame appears to be made of metal.

The handset will house a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash on the back. The curved display will have a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner.

Past leaks suggest the OnePlus 11 5G will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution. Moreover, the screen will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The upcoming OnePlus 10 successor could ship with up to 16GB of RAM and offer 512GB of internal storage. For optics, it might house a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor.

Also, there will be a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens along with a 32MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, the handset will have a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

A 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support will be powering up the entire system. Lastly, the phone might run Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 on top.