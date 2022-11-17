The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series models have been subject to many leaks lately. Also, all sorts of rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 series successors are popping up on the internet.

Apple is reportedly planning to bring the USB-C port to its next iPhone models, which are expected to break cover in 2023. In other words, the American tech giant might ditch the Lightning port in favour of a more common USB-C port next year.

Aside from this, Apple is bringing Thunderbolt 3 levels of data transfer speeds to some of its next iPhone models. As expected, this feature will be limited to the steeply-priced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models.

Past leaks indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (aka iPhone 15 Ultra) would feature a USB Type-C port. However, subsequent reports suggest the entire iPhone 15 lineup will get rid of the lightning port.

Moreover, the upcoming iPhone and iPad models would reportedly adopt a portless form factor. So, a fully wireless iPhone and iPads could be in the offing soon.

In the meantime, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has divulged some details about the USB-C ports of the iPhone 15 lineup. Although all iPhone 15 models will feature the new connector, they will not deliver the same speed.

Notably, the USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra could offer USB 3.2 (20 Gbps) or Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps). The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, will get a downgraded USB 2.0 (480 Mb/s).

So, the standard iPhone 15 series models will offer speeds similar to the existing Lightning port. However, Apple fans aren't likely to welcome the company's decision to throttle USB ports.

Regardless, the Cupertino-based tech giant wants to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. Moreover, the iPhone 15 series will mark the end of the notch.

Apple might include a second camera sensor to the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 15 Ultra. Lastly, the flagship iPhone will reportedly support 8K video recording and a slew of other awe-inspiring features.