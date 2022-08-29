Apple will be hosting its Far Out event on September 7 to unveil a myriad of exceptional products, including the much-awaited iPhone 14 series.

Latest leaks suggested that Apple could split the iPhone 14 lineup into "less flagship" and "more flagship." The iPhone 14 and 14 Max could get negligible upgrades over their predecessors, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, will be teeming with awe-inspiring upgrades. For instance, they are tipped to pack the Apple A16 SoC and support a slew of iOS 16 exclusive features.

A report by MacRumors claimed that the upcoming iPhone 14 series smartphones would boast impressive features. These features will help the lineup give other upcoming smartphones a run for their money. So, without further ado, let's take a look at these wildcard features.

Satellite Connectivity

A Bloomberg report recently claimed that Apple is hard at work on satellite connectivity. This feature has been floating around the rumour mill since 2021. The iPhone 13 series was previously tipped to come with the feature. However, this speculation didn't come to fruition. Now, it looks like the iPhone 14 series will get the long-rumoured satellite connectivity feature.

Users will be able to send texts in emergencies, courtesy of the satellite connectivity feature. Moreover, this feature will enable people to use their iPhones to report emergencies in regions where cellular coverage is unavailable. A reliable industry expert claims Apple will bring the feature to the iPhone 14 series in collaboration with Globalstar.

Vapour Chamber Thermal System

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the high-end iPhone 14 series models would use a vapour chamber thermal system for heat management. Kuo also claimed that Apple is "aggressively testing" the alleged solution for its upcoming iPhones.

However, top-notch Android devices already feature Vapor chamber thermal systems. This system, for starters, ensures that the devices are cool despite heavy workloads.

Under the hood, the new iPhones are said to pack the newfangled A16 Bionic chip. However, the lower-end iPhone 14 models will come with the same A15 Bionic chip that powers up the iPhone 13. Meanwhile, Apple is still mum on its plan to equip its latest iPhones with a vapour chamber thermal system.

2TB of Storage

The iPhone 13 Pro model shipped with 1TB of internal storage. Now, the iPhone 14 Pro‌ could take things to the next level by offering a whopping 2TB of onboard storage capacity. Also, this will be the highest amount of storage available in any ‌iPhone‌. The additional storage will be helpful for vloggers who capture professional videos using their iPhones.

WiFi 6E

The current generation iPads, Macs, and iPhones offer WiFi 6 support. However, the latest version of the WiFi standard is WiFi 6E. The WiFi 6E offers seamless connectivity, coupled with faster speeds to handle workloads more efficiently. Much to the chagrin of iPhone fans, the iPhone 13 didn't offer WiFi 6E support. So, the iPhone 14‌ lineup is highly likely to support the newest WiFi standard.

Other Surprises

Apple will be taking the wraps off the new iPhone 14 models on September 7. So, we don't have to wait too long before the details of the iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are officially confirmed.

Aside from the iPhone 14 series smartphones, Apple could unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 and an upgraded Watch SE at the event. The word on the street is that an Apple Watch Pro model could be in the offing as well.