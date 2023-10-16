Apple CEO Tim Cook recently explained why the Cupertino-based tech giant releases a new iPhone every year. The top executive shed some light on the company's annual launch strategy in an interview with the video platform Brut.

Aside from this, Cook addressed questions about Apple's environmental efforts and divulged key details about the future of iPhones. "I think having an iPhone every year for those people that want it is a great thing," Cook explained.

He went on to address concerns surrounding the environmental impact and noted that customers can use the option to trade in their iPhones. He also emphasised the company's commitment to sustainability.

"What we do is we allow people to trade in their phone, and so then we resell that phone if it is still working. And if it's not working, we've got ways of disassembling it and taking the materials to make a new iPhone out of it," Cook added.

Environmental concerns and future

As far as Apple's environmental initiatives are concerned, Cook stated that the company aims to be copied in this regard and expressed a desire for openness. However, this transparency does not coincide with Apple's approach to its products, Cook added.

Cook, who previously revealed that iPhones use Sony's camera sensors, provided insights into the future of iPhones. "I think it'll be carbon neutral and it will be way ahead of where it currently is," he said about the potential change in the next 20 to 30 years. Regrettably, Cook remained mum about the details of these advancements.

New iPhone series launched

To recap, Apple unveiled a slew of exciting products, including the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12. It is worth noting that the iPhone 15 lineup comprises a standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The pre-booking for the new iPhone models started on September 15. To those unaware, Apple ditched its trademark lightning port in favour of a more commonly used USB-C charging port this year.

The company is expected to update its catalogue of accessories with USB-C ports by 2024. Aside from this, the new iPhone models boast a slew of little talked-about features that have gone almost unnoticed.

A new UWB chip

Apple recently announced a UWB (ultra-wideband) chip, which facilitates communication between two devices powered by the same chip. With the newfangled chip under the hood, the new iPhone 15 can perform better in scenarios where locations come into play.

For example, this feature can come in handy for locating friends in a crowded place or finding a lost object with AirTags. The recently unveiled Apple Watch Series 9 adopts this upgraded technology. Apple showed a video explaining how the watch could accurately guide a user to their lost iPhone 15 at the event.

Support for Thread Network (limited to Pro models only)

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be the first smartphones to arrive with support for Thread. Notably, Thread alludes to a low-power mesh networking protocol that enables communications and integration between different smart home devices.

DisplayPort

All iPhone 15 models can project the screen onto external displays, including monitors or TVs with improved image quality. The new iPhones support DisplayPort for screen mirroring with 4K and HDR videos.

Users will need a USB-C to HDMI cable to use DisplayPort. In other words, there's no need to buy Apple's USB-C Digital AV Multisports, which costs around $60 (about £49).

Battery

According to the document spotted by MySmartPrice, the iPhone 15 uses a 3349mAh battery to draw power of 12.981Wh. The iPhone 15 Plus features a 4383mAh battery with 16.950Wh power. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 3274mAh battery with 12.70Wh.

Lastly, the highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max model comes with a 4422mAh battery and 17.109Wh power.